One way or another, history will be made Friday night. Either East Iberville will advance to the Class 1A football championship for the first time in school history. Or Grand Lake will.
Both sides found unprecedented success this fall with their first semifinal berths, putting some tough seasons far behind. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at EIHS.
Second-seeded East Iberville (7-1) advanced to the quarterfinals the two previous years, but is just four years removed from a 46-game losing streak. No. 3 Grand Lake (7-1) is only in its eighth season since restarting its football program in 2013 and is enjoying its first winning season.
In a year consumed by uncertainty surrounding new health and safety protocols, both programs are fighting to continue their own versions of a Cinderella story that has them on the brink of glory. For Grand Lake, the task also involved persevering through two hurricanes.
“It feels like a dream that we all wished would happen,” East Iberville running back Skylar Jones said. “It’s a great feeling.”
In a game that stands as one of the most consequential in school history for either side, the stakes could not be more clear. Not only is a trip to the championship on the line but the game is a rematch of the 2019 second-round meeting between the two teams that saw East Iberville prevail 28-20 in overtime.
Grand Lake coach Jeff Wainwright said he didn’t spend much time discussing last season’s loss and doesn’t expect it to add much motivation a full year later. However, Wainwright says it does help in game planning that many of the players the Hornets faced last season will be back again.
A veteran-laden team, East Iberville leans heavily on its 17 seniors sprinkled throughout either side of the ball.
“(East Iberville’s) guys are explosive on offense,” Wainwright said. “Both of those backs do a really great job of breaking tackles. That’s what’s amazing, how many times they make the first guy miss.”
Wainwright said tackling will be the key to the game as East Iberville brings a high-powered offense that averages over 34 points per game, led by Tigers running backs Chris Boudreaux and Jones. Together, the one-two punch ran for 1,073 yard and 11 touchdowns this season on 118 carries.
Contrast that with a Grand Lake defense that allowed exactly six points in each of its last three games and averages 16.1 points allowed per game and Friday night appears to be every fan’s dream of an offense versus defense slugfest.
“It’s surreal,” first-year East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said. "It’s a testament to the goals we wrote down before the season.”
Eli Fountain is a multipurpose threat who has 586 rushing yards and 254 passing yards for the Hornets. Levi Murrell added a team-high 629 rushing yards and 8 TDs.