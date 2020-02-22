DENHAM SPRINGS — The numbers and other intangibles added up for Catholic High Saturday.
The third-seeded Bears were relentless in their attack, controlled the midfield and had a 13-4 first-half advantage in shots on goal during a 5-1 victory over No. 2 Denham Springs in a Division I semifinal played at DSHS.
With the win, Catholic (14-3-2) advances to play top-seeded St. Paul's (22-0-0) in the Division I title game that is part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships that begin Wednesday in Hammond. St. Paul's defeated fourth-seeded Dutchtown 4-3 in its semifinal played Friday night. It is the seventh title-game appearance for the Bears.
“I have total respect for Denham, our build-up play was exceptional and our midfield was exceptional,” Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet said. “We will prepare the best we can and play the best we possibly can.”
The big edge in shots on goal helped Catholic build a 3-0 lead at halftime. Most of the action was in Catholic’s attacking third, but it was Denham Springs (20-8-1) that almost took the lead early in its very first semifinal appearance. A shot from eight yards out that sailed over the crossbar at the six-minute mark. That shot was followed by a another midfielder Jon Baio that was just off the mark in the 21st minute.
After that, it was all Catholic. Ben Katzenmeyer took a hard shot from the left side and the DSHS goalkeeper, Tyler Burkett, blocked it to his left. The Bears' Andy Broussard followed it from the right side to put Catholic up by one in the 25th minute.
Two minutes later it was Reid Wilson’s turn up the middle for a 2-0 advantage followed by a shot off the cross bar by Buster Couhig.
The shots just kept coming with Catholic doing an exceptional job bringing the ball up from the defending third when the Yellow Jackets only had one forward up top.
It wasn’t until extra time that Catholic’s midfielder, Alex Leonard, had the best shot of the game with a frozen rope to the right side just inches off the ground from 25 yards out. The keeper didn’t have a chance.
Denham Springs came out in the second half with extra help up top, looking to cut into Catholic’s lead. But the Bears responded with a header by Couhig off a corner kick by Katzenmeyer to put the game out of reach.
Denham Springs best offensive sequence in the second half came with back-to-back shots from close range by Blake Restivo and Brennan Amato. But Catholic’s goalkeeper, Rhett Deblieux blocked both shots.
Max Cavana closed-out the scoring from the Bears to make it 5-0. The Yellow Jackets' Amato came back for a late goal to put the Yellow Jackets on the board.
“Our six seniors, their leadership means a world to the eleven sophomores that experienced the semis," Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. "Ben (Katzenmeyer) did a great job of distributing the ball and finding Catholic midfielders making runs.”