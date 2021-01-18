The bad news? COVID-19 issues struck Madison Prep late last month and the Chargers forced to the sidelines after a December 30 loss to Rayville.
But there was good news. There wasn’t evidence of any rust as the Chargers stormed out to an 18-2 lead over L.B.Landry in the MLK Classic played Monday at McDonogh 35.
The Bucs put together a bit of a late run getting as close as 57-47 in the fourth quarter, but Madison Prep pulled away to a convincing 70-52 victory.
“Coming out I didn’t know what we were going to look like,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “We’ve been out for a couple of weeks so I was proud of the kids’ effort today. We got off to a quick start and I told them Landry wouldn’t stop fighting and they didn’t.
“It was a big win for us after sitting for so long and we got good senior leadership from Deziel Perkins, Kevon Shannon and Seviuhn Turner.”
The trio combined for 39 points with Perkins’ 20 leading the way. The Chargers (6-2) also had to make due without center Percy Daniels for most of the fourth quarter after the junior fouled out with nine points, six rebounds and a few dunks.
Junior Jalen Williams was the second-leading scorer for Madison Prep with 11 points and six assists. Turner and Shannon added 10 and nine points, respectively. Landry’s (9-9) Bennie Amos was the game’s top scorer with 24 points.
“The first few minutes were tough (conditioning wise) but we had good practices the last two days and came out and got the job done,” Perkins said. “We had a lot of guys come in and play their roles."
SCOTLANDVILLE 60, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 57: Scotlandville (16-2) edged LCA (11-9) in another MLK Classic game. The 5A Hornets trailed most of the game, including a 55-50 deficit with 2:38 left.
A big 3-pointer by Emareyon McDonald cut the score to 55-53 soon after before 1A Lafayette Christian’s Elijah and Scotlandville’s Rayvon Smith traded buckets.
A turnover by LCA led to a late opportunity. McDonald delivered with his fifth and final 3-pointer for a 58-57 lead with 29 seconds left.
McDonald finished with a game-high 21 points while Zaheem Jackson and Smith followed with 16 and 14. Pete was the Knights’ leading scorer with 20 points and Kameron Williams was close behind with 18.
The Hornets certainly showed grit, but SHS coach Carlos Sample still wasn’t very pleased.
“We didn’t play well at all,” Sample said. “I’m glad we won but I give (LCA) credit. They played well enough to win and I feel bad for those guys. We didn’t play smart, we didn’t play with energy and we just didn’t play well at all."