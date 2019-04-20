LONGVILLE — Eighth-seeded South Beauregard had all the momentum early, but Brusly pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux took it all away as the No. 1 Brusly rallied to notch a 6-2 victory in the Class 3A quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon at SBHS.
Comeaux’s first pitch hit South Beauregard lead off batter Jaclyn Deason. South Beauregard took a 1-0 lead when Deason scored all the way from first base when the Panthers committed an error on Makenna Rutherford’s sacrifice bunt.
But then Comeaux took over. After a two-out single by Morgan Eaves in the first inning, Comeaux, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, retired 14 consecutive batters and struck out the side in the third inning.
“She (Comeaux) had to adjust to the mound,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said. “The first pitch kind of got away and she sunk in a little hole.
“After that first inning we needed something good to happen and she settled in. She was her tough self as she has always been.”
Brusly (33-2) moves on to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA softball tournament in Sulphur next week for the ninth consecutive year. Brusly faces No. 20 Church Point in the semifinals.
“Good things are happening and we are catching all the breaks,” Bouvier said. “We are coming through with the hits and different people are stepping up. We are just going to try to continue it.”
Comeaux finished with 13 strikeouts and no walks and allowed just one base runner over the final six innings when Deason hit a solo home run in the sixth inning in her final at bat of her career.
“We always want to be real aggressive on the bases,” South Beauregard head coach Brandon Bushnell said. “They (Brusly) kind of got caught napping and we took advantage of it and stole a run early.
“We had a lot of momentum at the beginning. Their pitcher is really good and she went to work in the second inning. You never saw the same pitch twice in a row. She threw about four or five different pitches and she threw them all for strikes. She didn’t walk hitters. She made you earning everything.”
The Panthers’ bats came alive in the third inning. Comeaux hit a one-out single and Angel Bradford hit her 12th home run of the season, a two-run bomb to right-center field that gave the Panthers the lead. Bradford went 3-for-4 and also scored two runs.
“We have been working on it,” Bouvier said. “We knew how the pitcher would pitch and we worked on it all week. We had some of our other pitchers throw (batting practice) to us and that helped us out. When we got that home run, it kind of loosened us up. We were waiting for the hit. We put pressure on them in the first two innings, but just couldn’t come through with a run.”
Bella Hymel added an RBI double in the third and plated another run in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt. Also in the fifth inning, Kamryn Adkins hit an RBI triple that almost left the field and Saylor Young belted a solo home run.