LAKE CHARLES — Sixth-seeded French Settlement made it through the first quarter with the lead in its first semifinal berth in 20 years.
But a prolonged cold stretch caught up the Lions and gave No. 2 Red River the only opening it needed to run away with a 63-31 victory in a Class 2A semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
“Obviously, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to,” French Settlement head coach Daniel Martin said. “I can’t be more proud of my girls for what they have done this season.
“We made it to the semifinals, and I think that was against a lot of the expectations for us. These girls have overcome things all year. I am proud of the way they fight.”
Dannah Martin hit a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lions (28-7) a 9-5 lead in the game played Thursday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.
Red River (29-5) then switched to its defense to take over, holding the Lions without a field goal for 12 minutes and 23 seconds and forced 10 turnovers.
“We didn’t get an offense the way we wanted to in that time,” Daniel Martin said. “I think the key was that we had some turnovers there that hurt us.
"The biggest thing in that stretch was that got in a little foul trouble, and we had to make some substitutions. We turned the ball over, and that turned into easy looks for them.”
Dannah Martin scored seven of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs kept her in check the rest of the game.
“We have other people that can score the ball too,” Dannah Martin said. “You hope that those baskets fall, and you get those opportunities.
“We got into foul trouble and that took some options away. I felt like when Mae (Babin) got in foul trouble, they (Red River) were able to put more pressure on Dannah (Martin) and Serenity (Smith) and try and take them two away. They controlled the game that way.”
Red River senior forward Ma’Kaila Lewis dominated in the paint with 27 points and 22 rebounds.
Lewis tied the game at 9-9 on a putback with 16 seconds left in the first quarter. Serenity Smith made one of two free throws to put French Settlement back on top, 10-9, but Lewis scored in the lane with 6:32 left in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs on top for good, 11-10.