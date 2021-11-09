Episcopal’s Izzy Besselman is focusing on her senior seasons in two sports. But she made news after a volleyball practice by announcing that she has committed to play basketball at LSU on Tuesday.
“I had been talking to some other schools, but I got this opportunity to play at LSU. It’s a really big one and I could not pass it up,” Besselman said. “They started talking with me when coach (Kim) Mulkey took the job.
“She is building an awesome program there already and I am so excited to be a part of it.”
The 5-foot-11 Besselman is a post player for the Knights, who advanced to the Division III semifinals a year ago. She is projected as a guard/small forward on the college level. Besselman said she plans to sign with LSU during the early signing period that begins Wednesday.
As a junior, Besselman earned All-Metro and second-team Class 2A all-state honors. She averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Besselman also is part of the Episcopal volleyball team that is set to play in the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball State tournament Thursday.