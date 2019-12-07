When schools set to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic gather to go over the ground rules for their title games, the LHSAA is usually the one doing all the giving.
Everything from tickets, to itineraries and water bottles gets dispersed during a meeting held at the LHSAA office.
There was a bit of a role reversal Saturday morning. When Ouachita Christian arrived, OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh presented LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine with one of the Eagles’ T-shirts. The image of an Eagle perched on top of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was framed by the words, “Dome Sweet Dome.”
Call it a graphic reminder that the LHSAA’s parallel football universes will collide — albeit briefly — this week when the fifth-seeded Eagles take on No. 7 Catholic-Pointe Coupee at noon Friday in the Division IV title game.
It has been six years since the LHSAA started playing its football championships in nonselect classes for public schools and select divisions for private, laboratory, magnet and some charter schools. This year qualifies as the most unusual because for only the second time since 1981, the superdome was not the site of all the title games. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina forced the LHSAA to move the games to Shreveport's Independence Stadium.
Select schools lobbied for and won the right to host stand-alone title games in the split sports — football, basketball, baseball and softball — last January LHSAA convention. And then last week, Ouachita Christian and Catholic-PC lobbied to play in the Prep Classic instead of some other site.
It will take a while to digest what that means and how well it went.
The other three select title games were played this week. The Division I final won by Archbishop Rummel at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium and the Division III final played Saturday at the University of Louisiana’s Cajun Field were played at college sites. St. Thomas More won the Division II final at its stadium.
The site and all the trappings for Rummel’s 14-10 victory over Catholic High Friday night were very nice. The game was dramatic and competitive.
I expect to see more of the same this week in New Orleans. Every team and every game has a story. All are worth telling. Some images are more compelling than others based on your point of view and/personal experience.
The images of Rummel receiving its Division I title trophy and Catholic accepting a runner-up trophy are locked in my mind, along with the image of that OCS Eagle perched on the superdome.
More images will come. And without passing judgement there is simply one thing I can say — six more games and one more big weekend. I expect it to be another great one.
Piloting change?
LHSAA assistant director Lee Sanders filled the coaches in on a pilot program for official replays at the Prep Classic. Sanders told the group that the officials handling replay challenges will include replay officials who worked the SEC and Big 12 title games this weekend.
All plays will be reviewed in the booth. Each coach can make one challenge. The coach challenges will be limited to key plays, such as scoring plays and change of possession plays. Sanders said 15 other states use replay personnel and technology for football.
All together for academics
Football players from select and nonselect schools in all classes/divisions will be honored during the halftime academic honors segment of each title game this weekend.
All-academic honors presentations are among the LHSAA’s Prep Classic traditions. And it is one select/nonselect will once again do together.