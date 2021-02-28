VIRGINIA BEACH — Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo is officially No. 1 nationally in the girls high jump. Two other local competitors claimed top five finishes at the adidas Indoor Nationals held over the weekend.
Pedigo leaped 5 feet, 10 to win the girls high jump during the meet held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Saturday. Her winning mark is the best nationally for the indoor high school season.
Live Oak’s Clayton Simms placed third in the boys vault with a meet best of 16-8 ¾ on Sunday. Heather Abadie of St. Michael was fifth in the girls vault also conducted Sunday. Her best was 13-1 ½.
Two other Louisiana competitors also placed in the top five in the pole vault. Emery Prentice of Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic (13-7 ¼) was third in the girls competition, while Hammond’s Beau Domingue was fifth among boys competitors at 16-4 ¾.