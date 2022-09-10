BR.karrscotlandville.091022_042_MJ.JPG

Scotlandville gathers on the sideline during a timeout in the first quarter against Edna Karr on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Thursday

BR AREA

Centerville 34, Thrive Academy

Denham Springs 42, Glen Oaks 6

Madison Prep 27, Southern Lab 8

Pearl River 31, Liberty 29

Springfield 58, Ascension Christian 30

White Castle 48, Capitol 27

STATEWIDE

Arcadia 34, Delhi 6

Beau Chene 24, Port Barre 0

Beekman 47, Tensas 0

Carver 14, Helen Cox 13

Kennedy 16, Terrebonne 13

LaSalle 48, Sicily Island 0

Southside 35, Cecilia 33

Southwood 8, Woodlawn-Shreve 0

Vinton 21, Merryville 18

Westminster Christian 58, Crescent City 6

West Jefferson 24, H.L. Bourgeois 20

Friday

BR AREA

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 43, Easton 34

Brusly 13, St. Michael 6

Broadmoor 14, Tara 0

Dunham 21, Live Oak 3

East Ascension 16, West Monroe 10, OT

Istrouma 24, Belaire 7

Karr 48, Scotlandville 8

Lafayette Christian 33, Woodlawn 12

Livonia 25, Pine Prairie 0

Plaquemine 44, McKinley 14

Ponchatoula 10, Dutchtown 7

St. Amant 14, B.T. Washington-New Orleans 13

St. Charles Catholic 21, Lutcher 20

Walker 54, Fontainebleau 3

West Feliciana 21, Central 20

Zachary 40, John Curtis 21

Class 3A and below

Abramson Sci 20, Collegiate Baton Rouge 18

Ascension Catholic 34, Opelousas Catholic 32

Baker 20, Mentorship Academy 14

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 57, West St. Mary 0

East Feliciana 33, East Iberville 0

Episcopal 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Northlake Christian 20, Albany 14

Parkview Baptist 21, Catholic New Iberia 7

Port Allen 24, Donaldsonville 20

Rummel 17, University 14

St. James 48, West St. John 0

St. John 29, Central Private 14

Slaughter Community Charter 16, Varnado 8

STATEWIDE

Acadiana 49, Sulphur 0

Amite 34, Loranger 0

Basile 35, Ville Platte 20

Belle Chasse 21, South Plaquemines 6

Ben Franklin 35, Fisher 6

Berwick 36, Kaplan 8

Brother Martin 28, St. Paul's 14

C.E. Byrd 46, Huntington 22

Carencro 50, Barbe 29

Central Catholic 35, Abbeville 34

Country Day 30, Ellender 14

Covenant Christian Academy 15, Houma Christian 14

Covington 22, Franklinton 7

Crowley 21, Northwest 20

De La Salle 28, Holy Cross 22

Destrehan 42, Ehret 6

Drew Central, Ark. 34, D'Arbonne Woods 20

E.D. White 38, Hannan 0

East Beauregard 66, Pickering 42

Elton 49, Lena Northwood 6

Eunice 39, Jennings 14

Evangel Christian Academy 42, Mansfield 38

General Trass (Lake Providence) 49, Magnolia Excellence 18

Glenbrook 42, Bossier 14

Grant 57, Block 0

Gueydan 54, North Central 12

Hahnville 42, Mandeville 41

Hammond 42, Riverdale 0

Hanson Memorial 45, Delcambre 31

Haughton 44, LaGrange 14

Haynesville 33, Camden Harmony Grove, Ark. 26

Highland Baptist 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 14

Holy Savior Menard 32, Pineville 13

Homer 33, Minden 26

Iowa 43, RHS 0

Kenner Discovery 15, Bonnabel 7

M.L. King 17, Haynes Academy 15

Lafayette 54, Comeaux 20

Lake Arthur 32, Mamou 14

Lakeshore 35, Chalmette 0

Lakeside 46, Ringgold 12

Lakeview 33, Montgomery 6

Leesville 21, Jena 14

Logansport 44, Loyola Prep 42

Loreauville 39, DeQuincy 2

Many 50, DeRidder 7

McDonogh #35 19, South Terrebonne 14

New Iberia 35, Sam Houston 14

Newman 42, Riverside Academy 20

North Caddo 40, North Webster 18

North DeSoto 71, Center, Texas 42

Northshore 52, Salmen 21

Notre Dame 35, St. Martinville 14

Oakdale 59, Oberlin 29

Opelousas 27, Natchitoches Central 7

Parkway 45, Red River 0

Patterson 54, Bunkie 6

Peabody 27, Ferriday 26

Pine 34, Independence 0

Richwood 34, Rayville 6

Rosepine 48, South Beauregard 7

Ruston 28, Jesuit 23

Sacred Heart 53, Marksville 16

Sarah T. Reed 12, Cohen 2

Shaw 21, Houston Kinkaid, Texas 12

Shreveport Northwood 35, Wossman 0

Slidell 24, Bogalusa 18

St. Augustine 35, Landry/Walker 0

St. Louis 14, Iota 11

St. Martin's 28, Pope John Paul 0

St. Mary's 26, Buckeye 7

St. Thomas More 42, Alexandria 35

Teurlings Catholic 41, Avoyelles 12

Texarkana Texas, Texas 46, Benton 35

Thibodaux 49, South Lafourche 19

Thomas Jefferson 15, Patrick Taylor 14

Tioga 21, Breaux Bridge 12

Union Parish 26, Airline 22

Vandebilt Catholic 36, Central Lafourche 25

Vidalia 30, Cedar Creek 29

Welsh 29, Westlake 12

West Harrison, Miss. 47, St. Helena 46

West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Westgate 20, Lake Charles College Prep 12

Winnfield 14, Caldwell Parish 13

