Thursday
BR AREA
Centerville 34, Thrive Academy
Denham Springs 42, Glen Oaks 6
Madison Prep 27, Southern Lab 8
Pearl River 31, Liberty 29
Springfield 58, Ascension Christian 30
White Castle 48, Capitol 27
STATEWIDE
Arcadia 34, Delhi 6
Beau Chene 24, Port Barre 0
Beekman 47, Tensas 0
Carver 14, Helen Cox 13
Kennedy 16, Terrebonne 13
LaSalle 48, Sicily Island 0
Southside 35, Cecilia 33
Southwood 8, Woodlawn-Shreve 0
Vinton 21, Merryville 18
Westminster Christian 58, Crescent City 6
West Jefferson 24, H.L. Bourgeois 20
Friday
BR AREA
Class 5A/4A
Catholic 43, Easton 34
Brusly 13, St. Michael 6
Broadmoor 14, Tara 0
Dunham 21, Live Oak 3
East Ascension 16, West Monroe 10, OT
Istrouma 24, Belaire 7
Karr 48, Scotlandville 8
Lafayette Christian 33, Woodlawn 12
Livonia 25, Pine Prairie 0
Plaquemine 44, McKinley 14
Ponchatoula 10, Dutchtown 7
St. Amant 14, B.T. Washington-New Orleans 13
St. Charles Catholic 21, Lutcher 20
Walker 54, Fontainebleau 3
West Feliciana 21, Central 20
Zachary 40, John Curtis 21
Class 3A and below
Abramson Sci 20, Collegiate Baton Rouge 18
Ascension Catholic 34, Opelousas Catholic 32
Baker 20, Mentorship Academy 14
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 57, West St. Mary 0
East Feliciana 33, East Iberville 0
Episcopal 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 15
Northlake Christian 20, Albany 14
Parkview Baptist 21, Catholic New Iberia 7
Port Allen 24, Donaldsonville 20
Rummel 17, University 14
St. James 48, West St. John 0
St. John 29, Central Private 14
Slaughter Community Charter 16, Varnado 8
STATEWIDE
Acadiana 49, Sulphur 0
Amite 34, Loranger 0
Basile 35, Ville Platte 20
Belle Chasse 21, South Plaquemines 6
Ben Franklin 35, Fisher 6
Berwick 36, Kaplan 8
Brother Martin 28, St. Paul's 14
C.E. Byrd 46, Huntington 22
Carencro 50, Barbe 29
Central Catholic 35, Abbeville 34
Country Day 30, Ellender 14
Covenant Christian Academy 15, Houma Christian 14
Covington 22, Franklinton 7
Crowley 21, Northwest 20
De La Salle 28, Holy Cross 22
Destrehan 42, Ehret 6
Drew Central, Ark. 34, D'Arbonne Woods 20
E.D. White 38, Hannan 0
East Beauregard 66, Pickering 42
Elton 49, Lena Northwood 6
Eunice 39, Jennings 14
Evangel Christian Academy 42, Mansfield 38
General Trass (Lake Providence) 49, Magnolia Excellence 18
Glenbrook 42, Bossier 14
Grant 57, Block 0
Gueydan 54, North Central 12
Hahnville 42, Mandeville 41
Hammond 42, Riverdale 0
Hanson Memorial 45, Delcambre 31
Haughton 44, LaGrange 14
Haynesville 33, Camden Harmony Grove, Ark. 26
Highland Baptist 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 14
Holy Savior Menard 32, Pineville 13
Homer 33, Minden 26
Iowa 43, RHS 0
Kenner Discovery 15, Bonnabel 7
M.L. King 17, Haynes Academy 15
Lafayette 54, Comeaux 20
Lake Arthur 32, Mamou 14
Lakeshore 35, Chalmette 0
Lakeside 46, Ringgold 12
Lakeview 33, Montgomery 6
Leesville 21, Jena 14
Logansport 44, Loyola Prep 42
Loreauville 39, DeQuincy 2
Many 50, DeRidder 7
McDonogh #35 19, South Terrebonne 14
New Iberia 35, Sam Houston 14
Newman 42, Riverside Academy 20
North Caddo 40, North Webster 18
North DeSoto 71, Center, Texas 42
Northshore 52, Salmen 21
Notre Dame 35, St. Martinville 14
Oakdale 59, Oberlin 29
Opelousas 27, Natchitoches Central 7
Parkway 45, Red River 0
Patterson 54, Bunkie 6
Peabody 27, Ferriday 26
Pine 34, Independence 0
Richwood 34, Rayville 6
Rosepine 48, South Beauregard 7
Ruston 28, Jesuit 23
Sacred Heart 53, Marksville 16
Sarah T. Reed 12, Cohen 2
Shaw 21, Houston Kinkaid, Texas 12
Shreveport Northwood 35, Wossman 0
Slidell 24, Bogalusa 18
St. Augustine 35, Landry/Walker 0
St. Louis 14, Iota 11
St. Martin's 28, Pope John Paul 0
St. Mary's 26, Buckeye 7
St. Thomas More 42, Alexandria 35
Teurlings Catholic 41, Avoyelles 12
Texarkana Texas, Texas 46, Benton 35
Thibodaux 49, South Lafourche 19
Thomas Jefferson 15, Patrick Taylor 14
Tioga 21, Breaux Bridge 12
Union Parish 26, Airline 22
Vandebilt Catholic 36, Central Lafourche 25
Vidalia 30, Cedar Creek 29
Welsh 29, Westlake 12
West Harrison, Miss. 47, St. Helena 46
West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Westgate 20, Lake Charles College Prep 12
Winnfield 14, Caldwell Parish 13