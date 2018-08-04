Dual-threat athletes carry a special value for college football recruiters because they are projected to impact offense, defense and/or special teams.
Ever hear about a dual-threat athlete who is a kicker/punter, is in line to be a valedictorian and who has a cancer charity campaign set up? If you have not, then the story of Woodlawn High senior Jacob Barnes might just be for you.
“He’s a weapon for us on offense and defense,” Woodlawn football coach Daniel Luquet said. “I can make the argument that Jacob was one of the reasons why we only gave up 12 points a game last year. With him kicking off and punting, teams had to go 80 yards or more to score against us. And if we get to the other team’s 40, I’m not afraid to let him kick a field goal — his range is 57 yards.”
There are multiple reasons why Barnes’ name sounds familiar. It has appeared in the agate-print box scores after Woodlawn games the past three years. And in the weekly leaders under the punting and scoring category.
Barnes is a Louisiana Tech commitment and the younger brother of former WHS kicker Jonathan Barnes, who just completed a record-setting career at Louisiana Tech. His father, Woodlawn soccer coach Andrew Barnes, was a kicker at Southern Mississippi in 1982 and at LSU from 1984-86.
Luquet and the Class 4A Panthers embrace the skills set of Barnes, a middle-school quarterback who is an all-state soccer player for good reason. As a junior, Barnes averaged 43 yards per punt and put 47 of 49 kickoffs into the end zone, forcing opponents to start possessions at their 20-yard line 96 percent of the time. He made 6 of 11 field goals a year ago, with a long of 48. Most of his misses were from 49 yards or better.
Luquet will proudly say Barnes has a “it factor” and is a player who can perform in pressure situations. However, that trait sometimes frustrates his father/coach.
“He’s a lot bigger, and I think he’s a more naturally gifted than Jonathan,” Andrew Barnes said. “We’d come out here on Saturday mornings and go through the routine when they were younger.
“Jonathan would go at it so hard. Jacob did things at his pace. I’d say ‘Jacob if you make 55, and Jonathan if you make 60, I’ll go buy snowballs.’ ”
“All of a sudden, Jacob turned the switch on and did it. Sometimes it drives me crazy because you want your kid to be like that all the time. But if you have a switch to turn on, that is something a lot of people don’t have.”
Barnes acknowledges his work ethic is different than his brother, who attended the Saints rookie camp this summer. Even though he likes to joke around, the 17-year-old has a serious side.
He is not only on track to be Woodlawn’s valedictorian, he will graduate with more than a semester of college credits through advanced placement classes.
Early Saturday morning, Barnes made a Facebook announcement for "Kicking Cancer with Jacob Barnes." He vows to raise at least $1,000 for the cancer charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Barnes is asking for donations based on the number of points he scores.
The post explains that a close friend, Payton Williams, died of brain cancer when she and Barnes were seventh-graders. He sees this as a way of giving back while giving to his team.
At Louisiana Tech, Barnes figures to forge a different legacy since he is projected as more of a punter, based on his ability to make directional and rugby kicks with solid accuracy. He credits his brother and father for fostering his development. Barnes’ goals for the 2018 season are are ones the entire Woodlawn team can get behind.
“All three years I’ve been here we have not gotten past the first round of the playoffs. So that’s the big goal,” Barnes said. “We want to win as many games as we can and a playoff game.”