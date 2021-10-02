Boys
Team scores: 1. Scotlandville, 57. 2. Lutcher, 59. 3. St. Amant, 72. 4. Baton Rouge High, 80. 5. Central, 120. 6. Livonia, 134. 7. Northside Christian, 144.
Individuals: 1. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 19:04.78. 2. Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 20:08.92. 3. Trey Hauge, Lutcher, 20:09.00. 4. Marcus Jackson, Slaughter Community Charter, 20:10.17. 5. Owen Rue, Northside, 20:16.29. 6. Kobe Esquivel, Lutcher, 20:22.97. 7. Conrad Schoegl, Baton Rouge High, 20:24.30. 8. Dylan Evans, Scotlandville, 20:41.19. 9. Reginald King, St. Amant, 20:45.71. 10. Andrew Watts, Central, 20:50.46.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Chapelle, 58. 2. Scotlandville, 71. 3. Livonia, 72. 4. Woodlawn, 80. 5. Central Private, 90. 6. St. Amant, 97.
Individuals: 1. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 22:35.82. 2. Gabriella O'Neal, Central Private, 26:34.93. 3. Latyrian Perkins, Plaquemine, 26:46.35. 4. Carolina Alvarado, Woodlawn, 26:50.82. 5. Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 27:30.52. 6. Katie Hedrick, Chapelle, 27:46.52. 7. Molly Mangiapane, Chapelle, 28:00.27. 8. Maggie Chatman, Livonia, 28:27.36. 9. Jasmine Ramdass, Slaughter Community Charter, 28:53.92. 10. Madison Spears, Livonia, 29:01.07.
