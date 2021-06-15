Less than four months after leading Family Christian to a runner-up finish in Division V, Stefson Arnold is no longer the boys basketball coach of the Flames.
Meanwhile, Class 2A Capitol made a move of its own, hiring former Donaldsonville High School and Tulane standout Delacey Joseph as its girls basketball coach.
“I was told last Friday that the school was going to move in another direction and that I would not be back as coach,” Arnold said. “I do know the school sent a letter to parents saying that I would no longer be the coach and that a new coach will be hired.
“I have asked why, but have not gotten a response other than I was not asked to return. I know the head coaching jobs are taken. I have my résumé ready.”
Arnold led the Flames to a 27-14 finish in his first season as head coach in 2020-21. FCA beat rival Jehovah-Jireh for the first time since 2014 and advanced to the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 2011.
The Flames finished as the runner-up to Jehovah-Jireh in Division V. Arnold was an assistant coach at Family Christian for three seasons before becoming head coach last season.
Joseph moves to Capitol after three years as an assistant to Dennis Chandler at Class 5A East Ascension. She has run her own AAU girls basketball program, Dream Big Elite, for seven years.
“I think this is a great opportunity, especially when you look at the tradition and the great players who have played here,” Joseph said. “You see it when you walk in the gym, the great Seimone Augustus and Brandon Bass played here. Everyone knows what they have done in their careers.
“I feel like becoming a head coach on the high school level was the right step for me at this point. The chance to take a program like this one and build it back up really appeals to me.”
Joseph credits Chandler and her high school coach at Donaldsonville, Allen Marroy, as being major influences on her career. As a player, she helped Donaldsonville win a Class 3A title in 1999 and earned all-state honors twice.
At Tulane, Joseph helped Tulane win a conference championship and earn three NCAA tournament berths. She played professional basketball in Belgium, Germany and France and was also an assistant coach at her alma mater, Donaldsonville, before moving to East Ascension.
Joseph takes over for Henry Combs, the former Southern Lab girls coach, who school officials said took another job. Joseph said she is planning to meet with members of Capitol's 2020-21 team later this week.