Evangel Christian scored one basket against Parkview Baptist four minutes into their LHSAA Division II regional round playoff game Tuesday night. But Evangel still led.
Combined, the teams made only 1 of 13 shots to open the game, but it was seventh-seeded Parkview that finally settled down. Sparked by Nehemiah Johnson’s double-double, Parkview came to life and defeated No. 10 Evangel 61-47.
At times, Johnson seemed to be everywhere on the court. He finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Nate Rogers made three 3-pointers and scored 13 for Parkview.
For Parkview (18-12), which was upset in the regional round as the No. 7 seed last year, the win moves it into the quarterfinals. Parkview will face No. 2 St. Thomas More, a 63-30 winner over Loyola Prep.
“This is big. It's only the second playoff win in my high school career,” said Johnson, who played two seasons at Christian Life before joining Parkview last year.
After missing its first seven shots, Parkview made 5 of 7 to take a 12-4 lead after one quarter. The Eagles' lead was 27-15 at halftime and ballooned to as much as 20 points in the second half.
Before the game, Parkview honored an 11-player senior class. Two previous chances to recognize their seniors were postponed either by coronavirus restrictions or weather. On Tuesday, it may have factored into Parkview’s slow start.
“It was senior night and it was a crazy, combined event,” Parkview coach Jermaine Williams said. “I wanted to do right by the players, and I wanted to get guys into the game. My mindset was for us to honor the guys and still be solid enough to get the win.”
Evangel (17-7) fell behind 40-20 midway through the third quarter but came back with an 11-2 run, its best of the game. Hayden Norman scored inside, and Evangel created turnovers on Parkview’s next three possessions.
Jathen Ross, who led Evangel with 21 points, capped the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key pulling Evangel to within 42-31.
Parkview surged back to a 48-33 lead early in the fourth quarter. Evangel had one more run in it.
Ross converted a three-point play to start the run, and added a free throw as Evangel trailed 51-42 with 2:48 left.
Parkview’s Micah Johnson converted a three-point play, and Parkview made 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to hold off Evangel.