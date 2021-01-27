Near the end of a Zoom news conference to address the LHSAA’s decision to halt its wrestling regular season early as a coronavirus precaution, executive director Eddie Bonine answered an obvious question.
Is this a cautionary tale for the LHSAA’s other remaining sports in 2020-21?
Bonine said it is.
To me, the answer was obvious. But it needed to be said.
Indoor events like the wrestling tournament, boys and girls basketball, powerlifting and bowling present the biggest challenges as the LHSAA moves toward its goal of completing all spring championship events during a pandemic.
That too, should seem obvious. Those who think otherwise are kidding themselves.
Right now, it is easy to pile on wrestling after the state Department of Health’s announcement that it had connected 20 cases of COVID-19 to the 48th Louisiana Classic held Jan. 15-16 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
COVID has been with us all along. There were empty lanes at the LHSAA swim meet and replacement runners moved into the top seven at the cross country meet. Without naming schools, I can say COVID impacted the championship hopes of volleyball teams too.
Two wrestling coaches said ending the regular season early singles them out. That is true, but it also gives them a clear path to a state tournament.
Wrestlers will be relegated to practice for a month. Some football teams missed as many as four games. Several local basketball teams have had multiple quarantines, primarily through contact tracing. Ultimately, no one deserves a free pass.
Two Tuesday basketball games The Advocate was planning to staff were canceled/postponed by COVID issues on game day.
The virus is still here. Vaccines are here, but I seriously doubt that will impact this prep season.
One concern I do have is that the case numbers the LDH lists for the Louisiana Classic are much higher (more than 20) than what has been reported to the LHSAA (five). That is likely because many of those cases were from adults, not athletes.
However, I hope we receive updates from the LDH on this. Many categorized the Louisiana Classic as a “super-spreader” event, including some national media. We need to know if it is. We need to be updated.
Want to dismiss the LDH findings or The Advocate’s reporting of those cases as an agenda? Just stop. Cases are people and if there are enough of them, a plan of action follows.
No one likes COVID protocols — masks, social distancing, etc. Remember, seven months ago we said we would do anything to have high school sports?
Like it or not, this is it.
Prep notables
Dutchtown volleyball player India Bennett is scheduled to sign Southeastern Louisiana at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the school. Bennett earned All-Metro and Division I all-state honors as a senior. She also was an LHSCA All-Star.
• St. Michael basketball player Lance Williams scored his 1,000th career point earlier this week. Since 1991, only 10 players have reached the 1,000 points plateau for the Warriors. Williams is a three-year starter and was the district defensive MVP in 2020.
• Former St. Helena lineman O’Cyrus Torrence of UL is part of ESPN’s preseason All-America football team. Torrence plays on the offensive line for the Cajuns. He helped the Hawks advance to the 2017 Class 2A title game.