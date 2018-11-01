LSU vs. Alabama isn’t the only top-five matchup in town this weekend. Class 1A No. 1 Southern Lab hosts No. 5 Kentwood in a playoff-caliber matchup at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Friday, one week before the playoffs begin.
Lab (8-1, 4-0 in District 6-1A) is on a seven-game winning streak and eyeing a strong playoff run after being ineligible for the postseason last year. Kentwood (8-1, 3-1) will try to bounce back after a stunning 12-7 upset loss to Ascension Catholic (8-1, 3-1), which needs a Kentwood victory for a three-way tie. ACHS plays St. John on Friday.
Southern Lab is also No. 1 in the unofficial LHSAA Division IV power rankings. Kentwood is No. 3 in Class 1A.
Across town, Dunham (8-0, 5-0) will try to finish as the outright 7-2A champion in its annual rivalry game at Episcopal (6-3, 4-1). An Episcopal victory would create a three-way tie for the district title with East Feliciana (4-5, 4-1) if it beats Northeast. East Feliciana beat Episcopal 40-30 last week.
Dunham is ranked No. 3 in the unofficial LHSAA power rankings for Division III and Episcopal No. 8.
“This is a big week,” Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “The key in a big game like this, you have to match their intensity. If you don’t match it, you will fall behind early.”
All Lab eyes will be on Kentwood wide receiver and LSU commitment Trey Palmer, who has caught 26 passes for 567 yards and six touchdowns. He’s rushed for 212 yards and three scores. Senior quarterback Terrell Hookfin has passed for 1,812 yards and 20 TDs.
“We’ve got to put a game plan together to slow him down and not let everybody else beat us,” Asberry said of Palmer. “They spread you out and run counter action with it, and heavy screens.”
Lab counters with running back Tyrion Davis who has rushed for 1,581 yards and 18 TDs. Linebacker-safety Jabar Triplett leads the Kittens defense with three interceptions and 71 tackles, six of them sacks.
Dunham, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, had last week off after beat Northeast, 44-12. Coach Neil Weiner said the Tigers have some injury issues with four starters missing the last game, including star player Derek Stingley, who is questionable this week. Also questionable is running back Kalante’ Wilson.
“Having the week off made them a little more excited to get back to work and have an opponent to prepare for,” Weiner said.
Dunham forced eight turnovers against Northeast and quarterback Reed Godberry picked up some slack because of injuries to running backs. He ran for two TDs and passed for three. For the season, he’s passed for 1,533 yards and 19 TDs. Devin Taylor has caught 34 passes for 590 yards and eight scores.
Episcopal trailed East Feliciana 40-10 at halftime but outscored them 20-0 in the second half.
“We challenged the kids at halftime,,” Knights coach Travis Bourgeois said. “We told them there was nothing we could do about the first half, try to win each possession and see what happens on the scoreboard. We scored 20 quick ones, but we ran out of energy.
“It could be worse this week if we’re not ready to play. We’ll see how far we’ve come in a week.”
Austin Jemison had 232 yards rushing and Brandon Garrido had 150, while quarterback Cruz Crawford threw for more than 100 yards.
“We’ll need that going into the playoffs to keep teams honest,” Bourgeois said of the yards passing.
6-3A unbeatens collide
Nationally ranked University High and Baker meet in a battle of 5-0 teams for the District 6-3A title.
U-High, which is ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll, is 9-0, while Baker is 6-3.
Baker is coming off a 36-7 win over West Feliciana, the reigning Class 3A champions. U-High won the Division II title last season.