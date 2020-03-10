It will be an all-local final in Division V.
Though their games were quite different, top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh and No. 2 Runnels both advanced to the title game that is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Istrouma High.
Jehovah-Jireh made its fourth consecutive Division V final with a 65-38 victory over Episcopal School of Acadiana in its game played Tuesday night at Istrouma. JCA won the last two Division V titles.
Runnels advanced to its first title game by holding off Family Christian to notch a 69-68 win in the other Division V semifinal.
JEHOVAH-JIREH 65, ESA 38: The Warriors (27-18) scored 45 first-half points and put its game away early.
John-Paul Ricks scored a game-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers to lead JCA. Brandon Harton contributed 18. Henry Shuffler led the Falcons (18-15) with 18 points. Shuffler made three 3-pointers.
RUNNELS 69, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 68: The Raiders (18-23) put four players in double figures while winning its semifinal. Ben Holliday scored a game-high 22 points and Collin Coates added 17.
But it did not come easy. Family Christian (26-18), making its first semifinal appearance since 2011, trailed by as much 19 points and battled back to cut the Runnels lead to one point with 20 seconds remaining.
Cameron Young and Jalen Johnson scored 17 points each for the Flames.