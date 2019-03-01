No. 8 John Curtis gave No. 1 Scotlandville everything they could handle, but the Yellow Jackets won 72-50 after dominating the fourth quarter.
Curtis started content with passing around the perimeter looking for a lane to the basket, and it is something Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample told his team to expect. Sample knew Curtis planned to slow the pace in an effort to shorten the game, and he wanted to make sure his team didn’t play out of control and force quick shots to combat Curtis’ approach.
Point guard Reece Beekman controlled the ball for Scotlandville in the half court, and soon the Yellow Jackets saw a six-point first quarter lead extended to 24-16 advantage midway through the second quarter. That’s when Curtis went on a 7-0 run to cut it one before TaiReon Joseph’s 3-pointer halted the momentum.
Scotlandville went back ahead 31-23, but Curtis’ Rashad Holmes made one of the plays of the game when he drained a half-court buzzer beater to close the first half at 31-26.
The Patriots attacked to open the second half and back-to-back shots by Andrew Stagni gave Curtis a 36-33 lead with four minutes to go in the third.
Scotlandville regained the lead at 39-38 with 2 minutes, 17 seconds left and busted the game open from there. Another Joseph 3-pointer, who finished with a game-high 23 points, and a huge block by Jonathan Horton gave Scotlandville all they needed to takeover.
“Defensively, you have to grind,” Sample said. “I think he came over and that kind of sparked us. We were able to get into our tempo, regardless of what happened earlier in the game. We were able to up the tempo, and that helped us with the run.”
The sequence by Joseph and Horton propelled the Yellow Jackets on a 21-4 run, and they increased the lead to 60-42 before Stagni’s third 3-pointer slowed the run. Scotlandville outscored Curtis 33-12 in the final 10 minutes to clinch another final appearance.
Holmes led Curtis with 17 and both Stagni and freshman Darius Rockett had 14.
“They’re learning and they listen,” Curtis coach Michael Kracjer said. “We’re going to be good next year. This was our year to learn.
“When you play a game, there’s two things that happen — you win or you learn. You don’t lose. Tonight, we learned a lot. We learned we could play with not just anybody in the state, but in America because (Scotlandville) is one of the best teams in America.”