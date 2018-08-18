Imagine a drum roll, please. The real ones happen later this week when the 2018-19 high school sports year for LHSAA schools officially kicks off.
It is no secret what the teams have been doing to prepare. There have been practices and scrimmages for football and volleyball. Workouts for cross country and swimming also have begun.
Ever wonder what the start a year is like for the LHSAA? And it is year No. 99 for the LHSAA. I posed that question to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, who offers a comparison to his previous job as a school principal.
“There is so much excitement associated with the start of school,” Bonine said. “I remember as a principal being part of it and experiencing that energy because you are starting a new year. The difference for LHSAA? We started preparing for this year in May when last year ended. The pace is different.”
Some of the LHSAA staff and assignments are different. Bonine will oversee football, including all things involved with the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Prep Classic Dec. 6-8. Lee Sanders is the new assistant director overseeing officials. A reorganization of the LHSCA has LHSAA staff absorbing those duties. There is anticipation for a new student-advisory committee.
One thing Bonine and I agree on this — each year is different. Like me, I think Bonine is eager to see what happens next. Select/nonselect split issues have cast a shadow over the LHSAA during Bonine’s first couple of years.
In 2017-18, LHSAA sanctions and rules grabbed headlines. A year ago, Southern Lab was banned from the postseason for football amid sanctions for recruiting violations. Last month, a lack of administrative control led to a massive fine and playoff ban in all sports for McKinley.
Violation of a first-year pitch-count rule for baseball were discovered after the fact in two LHSAA title games, something that also was problematic.
Critics often complain that LHSAA can’t get out of its own way, which I get. One criticism is that the LHSAA goes into reaction mode as opposed to being proactive. A fix for the pitch-count rule is coming. Bonine said the LHSAA is doing more bonafide move investigations on transfer students.
“Consistency” is a key word for Bonine as 2018-19 begins. He vows to abide by it and the schools/fans/skeptics will be watching. So what kind of year does the LHSAA expect?
“It will be a challenging year, with a lot to do, and really they all are,” Bonine said. “I do expect a good year.”