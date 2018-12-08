For the second consecutive season, the best Class 5A football team in the land resides in Zachary.
The Broncos repeated as state champions in the final game of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic, ending West Monroe’s perfect season with a 27-24 victory in the 5A title game.
Trailing 24-20 with under two minutes to go in the game, Keilon Brown found Chris Hilton on a slip screen in which he broke through the Rebel defense for 80 yards and a touchdown, giving the Broncos the 27-24 advantage.
Trailing 20-10 at the half, the Rebels (15-0) made it a 20-17 game when Michael Hamburg scored on a 34-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Shutting the Broncos (12-3) offense down in the third quarter, West Monroe took the lead early in the fourth when Garrett Kahmann plunged over the top of the line of scrimmage for a 1-yard score, making it 24-20.
Taking on a Rebel defense that hadn’t given up a point defensively in the entire postseason, Zachary got on the board in the first quarter when Brown found Chandler Whitfield for a 46-yard touchdown. The extra-point attempt was no good and Zachary led 6-0.
After the Rebels made it a 6-3 game after a 39-yard field goal by Reece Aultman, Brown took it in from 16 yards out to make it a 13-3 game.
Leading 13-10, Brown threw his second touchdown of the first half when he connected with Hilton in the corner of the end zone for 11 yards and a 20-10 halftime lead for the Broncos.