When there was an opening, Central Private took a shot at landing a well-known basketball coach and scored. The Red Hawks announced that veteran coach Gary Duhe is the school's new boys basketball coach Thursday.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Duhe said. “I’ve been out of it (coaching) the last 18 months and have been doing some substituting at Central High. I’ve really missed coaching. With the start of practice coming in a few days, the timing is not the best. But I can’t wait to get started.”
The 66-year-old Duhe has 779 wins going into his latest job at CPS, a Class 1A school that is in its first year of full LHSAA membership. He replaces Patrick Yomtob, who resigned to accept another job two weeks ago, according to Central Private Principal David Prescott.
“Coach Yomtob was a great asset for our school and did a lot of things,” Prescott said. “We hated to see him leave. I’ve known Gary since I was the AD and football coach at Central and he was the basketball coach. He is one of the iconic coaches in Baton Rouge basketball and he lives five minutes from the school. He’s a great addition for us.”
In 39 years of coaching, Duhe’s teams have made eight appearances in the LHSAA’s Boys Basketball tournament. He won three LHSAA titles at Redemptorist and also coached three other schools, Trafton Academy (now the Dunham School), Plaquemine and Central, to LHSAA tourney berths. Duhe also spent two years as the first full-time director of the LHSCA.
Most recently, Duhe coached at St. Amant prior to serving as LSHCA Director. He then coached two seasons at Class 5A Live Oak (2015-17) and one at The Brighton School of Class C (2017-18). Duhe said he has a “clean bill of health” after undergoing heart bypass surgery 18 months ago.
“I’m not foolish enough to think I can go in now and install my system,” Duhe said. “I want to use what they are already doing and incorporate some things that I do. I want to make this the best experience it can be for the seniors.
“I believe I will be their third coach in six years. What they need is stability. I’m not looking to move from this job to another one. I can myself coaching four or five more years.”