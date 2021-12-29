Episcopal made the second quarter count Wednesday night against Live Oak.
The Knights outscored Live Oak by 13 points to create the separation they needed and went on to claim a 63-52 win in the 50th annual Episcopal basketball tournament.
Episcopal (11-2) led 15-13 after one quarter. In the second, the Knights outscored the Eagles 14-2 to open up a 29-15 lead. Despite several second-half runs, Live Oak (7-4) never pulled closer than 10 points the rest of the game.
“I thought we really did a good job, especially in the first half, of guarding and playing as a team,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “Offensively, we were very unselfish early. We saw some mismatches with (Stewart) Bonnecaze we could take advantage of."
Bonnecaze led all scorers with 25 points. Episcopal also got 10 points from P.J. Pickney and had four other players each score six points.
Live Oak got 19 points from T.J. Magee and 13 from Jamarion Thomas, but post player Tae Henyard finished with just three points.
“Our team defense on (Tae Henyard) was great. He was very limited,” Beckman said.
The first quarter was close throughout with three ties and eight lead changes. Jackson Summerville’s runner gave Episcopal a 13-12 lead before Henyard made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game. Bonnecaze scored in the lane as the Knights took the lead for good at 15-13.
In the second quarter, Episcopal forced eight turnovers as it used defense to take control. During Episcopal’s opening run, Bonnecaze made a 3-pointer, and Parker Madison scored six points.
The Knights' shooting was on target all game as Episcopal shot 55.8% (24 of 43) from the field. They also went 11 of 17 at the free-throw line and outrebounded Live Oak 31-27.
Live Oak shot 43.9% but rallied in the fourth quarter when it made 11 of 17 free throws. Two free throws by Jamarion Thomas had the Eagles within 53-43, but Bonnecaze converted a three-point play and Jack Savario hit a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach.
“Late in the game we had too many turnovers and missed free throws, but because we played so well in the first half it didn’t matter,” Beckman said.