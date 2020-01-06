GIRLS OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Annie Fink
Senior
Fink broke down barriers and records in her senior season. After beating top local runners in all classes to win the Metro meet title, she set a course record in 18 minutes, 25.1 seconds to win her second straight LHSAA Class B title. Fink’s season best was 17:43.
GIRLS ALL-METRO TEAM
Isabelle Brown
Senior, St. Joseph’s
Ran the state’s fifth-best time of 17:54 before being sidelined by an injury/illness for much of the season.
Virginia Dirks
Senior, St. Joseph’s
Always steady for the Redstickers, she placed fourth at the Metro meet and the Class 5A regional meet.
Josie Whipp
Senior, Parkview Baptist
Claimed a third-place finish in the LHSAA’s Class 3A to lead the Eagles to an eighth-place finish.
Maddie Gardiner
Sophomore, St. Joseph’s
Recorded the state’s No. 3 time of 17:46. Placed second in Metro and regional races and third in 5A race.
Lillian Leonard
Sophomore, St. Joseph’s
Consistent top 10 finisher for the Redstickers, placing eighth at Metro, ninth at regional and 10th in 5A race.
Sophie Martin
Sophomore, St. Joseph’s
Posted the state's top three-mile time of 17:37, won a regional title, was third at Metro and ninth in Class 5A.
Simone Mixon
Senior, Dutchtown
Played a key role and among the team leaders for the Class 5A Griffins throughout the season.
Lydia Poche
Junior, St. Joseph’s
Was the fifth-place finisher at the Metro meet and went on to place seventh at regional and 19th in Class 5A.
Mia Pullman
Freshman, Episcopal
Placed sixth in the Class 2A race to help the Knights claim their second consecutive LHSAA title.
Rebecca Quebedeaux
Junior, St. Michael
Led the Warriors to a second-place finish in Class 4A by placing fourth. Also was seventh at Metro meet.
Mary Saia
Senior, St. Joseph’s
A fifth-place regional-race finish was a season highlight. Also took 10th at Metro meet and 12th in Class 5A.
Scarlett Spender
Seventh grade, Episcopal
Led the way with a second-place finish as the Knights won the Class 2A title. Also finished sixth at Metro meet.
Grace Spriggs
Sophomore, Dutchtown
Another one of the area’s up-and-coming young runners claimed ninth place at the Metro meet and 13th in 5A.
Annia Eagleton
Junior, St. Joseph’s
Claimed 10th-place at the regional meet and posted identical 15th-place finishes in Metro and 5A races.
Honorable mention
Catie Brumfield, St. Michael; Ashlyn Davis, Zachary; Blaiklee Guillot, Runnels; Emma Hendry, St. Joseph’s; Hailey Humphries, St. Michael; Ivy Jiang, Episcopal; Elise Jones, St. Joseph’s; Ava Lemoine, St. Joseph’s; Tanya Mencer, Episcopal; Madison Norcross, Dutchtown; Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana; Kate Richie, St. Joseph’s; Riley Ries, Dunham; Sylvia White, Live Oak; Kylie Zeller, Live Oak.
Girls Coach of the Year
Mark LaHaye, St. Joseph's
The Redstickers used their depth to win a fourth straight Class 5A title and to run past opponents all year for LaHaye. SJA placed 11 runners in the top 15 at the Metro meet and never missed a beat when injuries or illness altered the lineup.
BOYS OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Owen Simon
Catholic
Junior
Simon was a steady performer for the Class 5A champion Bears all season and had a three-mile season best of
15 minutes, 21 seconds. The junior saved his best for last by placing second in the LHSAA’s Class 5A race.
BOYS ALL-METRO TEAM
Blake Cook
Junior, Catholic
Composite all-state pick had a fourth-place finish at Metro meet and was ninth at LHSAA 5A meet.
Christopher Cuntz
Senior, Catholic
Another all-state runner for the Bears who placed seventh at Metro meet and eighth in Class 5A race.
Sean Dunn
Senior, Catholic
Claimed an All-Metro spot team with an 11th-place finish in the Metro meet, the regular-season finale.
Joseph Ellis
Junior, Catholic
Placed sixth at the Metro meet and then went one better, finishing fifth in 5A race. Also an all-state selection.
Matthew Hubbell
Junior, Catholic
One of multiple Catholic runners who cracked the 16-minute barrier this season, he placed 10th at Metro meet.
Ben Langley
Junior, Catholic
Claimed a 12th-place finish for the Class 5A Bears at the Metro meet that closed out the regular season.
Rhen Langley
Freshman, Zachary
One of the area’s top young runners led the way for the Broncos, finishing 24th in the LHSAA 5A race.
John Walker McDonald
Sophomore, Dunham
Ranked among the area’s top runners all year and excelled with second-place finishes at Metro and Class 2A races.
Zach Morgan
Junior, Catholic
Notching a 14th-place finish at the regular season-ending Metro meet was a fall season highlight.
Daniel Sullivan
Sophomore, Catholic
Overcame an early-season injury to win Metro title, placed 12th in Class 5A. Also made the all-state team.
Harrison Thomas
Sophomore, Catholic
Yet another solid performer whose season highlights included placing ninth at Metro and 23rd in Class 5A.
Blaison Treuil
Junior, Catholic
An all-state selection who placed eighth at the Metro meet, 15th in Class 5A and made the all-state squad.
Wyatt Whipp
Sophomore, Parkview Baptist
Recorded a fifth-place finish in the LHSAA Class 3A race to help the Eagles place ninth in the team standings.
James Christian
Senior, Episcopal
Won a second straight Class 2A individual and led the Knights to their 24th straight LHSAA team title.
Honorable mention
Caleb Ackman, Zachary; Brennan Amato, Denham Springs; Wyatt Barbe, West Feliciana; Luke Bella, Catholic; Jack Earle, Live Oak; Bailey Faulk, Catholic; Walter Herasymiuk, Catholic; Leslie Johnson, Zachary; Dawson Latona, Runnels; Logan LeBlanc, Episcopal; Steven Mayer, Catholic; Devin McLendon, Live Oak; Jack Moran, University; Julian Romano, Episcopal; Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic.
Boys Coach of the Year
Pete Boudreaux
Catholic
Boudreaux’s Bears were Louisiana’s top team in any classification. Winning a third straight Class 5A with a low score of 36 points was especially notable — it was the second-best LHSAA meet score in school history.
Teams selected by local/area coaches