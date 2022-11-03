Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension.
Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on second down in overtime to secure the victory. Dutchtown (6-3, 4-1) secured a share of the District 5-5A title with East Ascension (5-5, 4-1). Denham Springs (6-2, 3-1) could also tie for the title with a Friday victory over Walker (6-3, 2-2).
How it was won
Dutchtown led 7-3 at the half and East Ascension rallied to lead 17-14 after three quarters. Dutchtown’s Corbin Roussel tied it at 17-17 with a 27-yard field goal. East Ascension ran a trick play as well with Jaylon Lee tossing a 24-yard pass in the right corner to Brennon Thompson for a 24-17 lead. That drive was extended when Dutchtown’s Kaden Mackey didn’t secure the punt return and the Spartans recovered.
Both teams exchanged punts. Dutchtown took over with 2:05 left in regulation. Burrell took the handoff to the right and lofted a 55-yard pass to Logan Mayeux. That one-play drive tied the game at 24-24.
East Ascension gained two first downs but was unable to score in the final two minutes.
The Spartans got the ball first in overtime. The drive stalled with a holding penalty on third down, but a 24-yard field goal was good for a 27-24 lead.
Dutchtown senior quarterback Pierson Parent gained 7 yards on first down in OT. The Griffins were penalized 5 yards for a false start. Then Burrell ran up the middle and did a jump pass to Agu, who made his first career reception.
Player of the game
Dutchtown athlete AK Burrell: Burrell did it all for the Griffins. He intercepted a pass in the first half that set up Dutchtown’s first score, a two-play 17-yard drive and Parent’s 3-yard run with 10:03 left in the second quarter. Burrell also scored on a 2-yard run with 7:40 left in the third quarter to put his team up 14-10. Burrell was 2 of 2 passing for 63 yards. He rushed three times for seven yards.
They said it
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “Teams have to key a lot on AK Burrell because he does a lot for us. We put in some plays this week and it was great calls by our offensive coordinator. His interception was big and led to our first score. We gained a lot of confidence from this game and believe we will host a playoff game now. It was a big victory. I’m so proud of the guys. Our motto all week long was “all we need is all it took.’”
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee: “We made too many mistakes. We needed to stay sound when Burrell was in the backfield. It was an entertaining game. Our kicker played well. They played hard and we played hard.”
Notable
Parent rushed 16 times for 122 yards with a long of 55 yards. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 64 yards. Mayeux led the Griffins with three catches for 59 yards. Tyler Adams had two catches for 56 yards. Gary Dukes added 50 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Walter Samuel rushed for 123 yards on 24 carries for EAHS. Quarterback Antwone Foster rushed 18 times for 127 yards. Foster scored on a 2-yard run with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
Kevin Toussaint recovered a fumble for EAHS.