The notion that great success also brings great responsibility is nothing new, especially for the football power brokers of District 6-4A.
Lutcher, Parkview Baptist and Plaquemine have stories that are woven into the fabric of the local Class 4A district. Let Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins explain.
“I know the kids are asked questions every day about the team or the next game,” Jenkins said. “It is awesome to have to that kind of support, and Lutcher is such a special place to play. Everybody has a brother or a cousin or somebody who is on a championship banner or they have a ring. So yes, a lot is expected.”
The Bulldogs have LHSAA state titles to their credit, including back-to-back Class 3A titles in 2015 and 2016. The move back up to 4A last season was not the best of times as Lutcher finished 4-7.
More like 2016 is the expectation for Lutcher. Parkview may have exceeded some expectations by winning the 6-4A title in its first 4A season last fall. The Eagles ended a run of four straight district titles for Plaquemine before losing in the Division II semifinals.
These facts offer a reminder that traditional and expectations ultimately lead to one thing — the chase for more wins and honors, including a District 6-4A title.
Parkview won its fifth LHSAA title in 2015, a Division II crown. That title was a dream come true for current seniors like quarterback/linebacker Colton Jumonville. Jumonville will be sidelined for a few weeks by a shoulder injury, but the memories and goals remain in place.
“I started school here in preschool and I remember seeing the football players on campus and then going to the games and the Superdome to watch them play,” Jumonville said. “You grow up wanting to be part of something and when you are it is awesome. We know those teams (Lutcher and Plaquemine) have traditions, too. I didn’t know much about those teams before last year. You can see it when you play them.”
Wide receiver-defensive back Kyle Washington added, “The competition with both teams was good. You see the pride they have and that they expect win. They pushed us.”
Plaquemine linebacker Herman Christophe IV comes from a family with multiple former Green Devil players. He gets frequent questions about the current team and reminders of the past when names like ex-PHS quarterback Brian Mitchell, an NFL star as a return specialist, come up. Names of more recent players, including Todd Harris and Nelson Jenkins of LSU, are dropped faster than Christophe can tackle a running back.
“It means something to play for Plaquemine,” Christophe said. “Our coaches talk to us about it all the time. Teams like Lutcher and Parkview have their own things, and they bring it, which is why it is good competition.”
Jenkins contends that Plaquemine has the most physical talent, despite graduation losses like Jenkins and multipurpose threat Wayne Toussant of Louisiana Tech.
The big issue for Lutcher and PBS in 2018 may be depth. Parkview coach Jay Mayet acknowledges that the total number of players in the Eagles’ program has dropped in recent years.
Once again, Parkview will rely on more players filling the void as two-way starters. Jenkins looks to avoid two-way issues but admits that injuries could complicate things. So do opponents, as Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano notes.
“I never take anyone we play for granted,” Distefano said. “Woodlawn was as tough as anybody we played last year. Tara is so athletic, and with Joey Sanchez coaching at St. Michael, you have a guy who knows how to win. Everybody in district brings something to the table.”
Knowing what the “Big 3” of 6-4A bring is simple, Mayet says.
“We have all been doing what we do for a while and it’s not that complicated,” Mayet said. “The key is not doing too much and doing what you do well. You give yourself the chance to win.”