Episcopal 46, Dunham 44
Episcopal 12 10 7 17-46
Dunham 10 9 8 17-44
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Stewart Bonnecaze 17, Jackson Summerville 9, TJ Callahan 7, Jack Savario 6, David Cresson 3, RJ Pickney 2, John Parker Madison 2; DUNHAM: Shad Levy 17, Brandon Wharton 10, Laramie Guidry 7, Mason Lavergne 6, Braden Augustus 4, Brayden Rabalais 1
3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 2 (Summerville, Bonnecaze); DUNHAM 3 (Levy 2, Wharton)
Records: Episcopal 26-8; DUnham 19-15
Liberty 81, St. Louis 39
St. Louis 14 9 7 9-39
Liberty 16 28 17 20-81
SCORING: ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC: Hardy Bryson 19, Mika Ducok 8, J.D. Soileau 5, Drew Morgan 3, Jonathon Burkhalter 2, Thomas Lavergne 2; LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 15, Quentin Henry 13, Cameron Newman 12, Preston Coleman 9, Howard Gaskins 8, Taj Jackson 8, JaQuin Taylor 7, Chris Lee 4, DJ Welsh 3, Marquise McPipe 2
3-POINT GOALS: ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC 3 (Soileau, Bryson, Ducok); LIBERTY 8 (Newman 2, Taylor 2, Wilson, Coleman, Gaskins, Welsh)
Records: St. Louis Catholic 18-12; Liberty 26-7
Scotlandville 62, McKinley 56
McKinley 9 15 14 18-56
Scotlandville 18 19 13 12-62
SCORING: MCKINLEY: Stanley Morrison 14, Delon Beauchamp 10, Jace Gaines 8, JaMarcus Longs 7, Kaleb Brown 5, Ovyn Guillory 5, Jamond Jacobs 3, Jordan Holden 2, Kaylen Smith 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, Jamal Drewery 11, Chase Sample 10, Jonathan Hubbard 8, C’Zavian Teasett 5, Rayvon Smith 3
3-POINT GOALS: MCKINLEY 6 (Morrison 2, Longs 2, Brown, Guillory); SCOTLANDVILLE 8 (Drewery 3, Hubbard 2, Sample 2, Teasett)
Records: McKinley 11-17; Scotlandville 25-7