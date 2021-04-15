Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 137. 2, Scotlandville 113. 3, Woodlawn 76. 4, Brother Martin 75. 5, Denham Springs 53. 6, Episcopal 34. 7, St. Louis 32. 8, Parkview Baptist 24. 9, Live Oak 18. 10, Brusly 13. 11, The Dunham School 12. 12, St. Michael 2.
Field events
Shot put: 1, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 53-9. 2, Grant Griffin, Catholic, 48-11. 3, Grant Buquoi, Brother Martin, 47-11.
Javelin: 1, Jackson Rimes, Catholic, 208-8. 2, John McDaniel, Denham Springs, 165-4. 3, Caleb Marcantel, Catholic, 152-8.
High jump: 1, Troy Golmond, Denham Springs, 6-4. 2, Logan Harris, Parkview Baptist, 6-2. 3, Darryl George, Scotlandville, 6-0.
Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Denham Springs, 22-6 1/2. 2, Bennett Saia, Catholic, 21-5 1/4. 3, Reginald King Jr. Scotlandville, 21-1.
Discus: 1, Sam Cole, Catholic, 141-4. 2, Gerard Lorio, Catholic, 136-0. 3, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 134-8.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 17-2 3/4. 2, Trey Boucher, Parkview, 16-2. 3, Justin Perrault, Denham Springs, 13-0.
Triple jump: 1, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 47-3 1/2. 2, Montrell Morris, Denham Springs, 45-10 1/2. 3, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 43-6.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, Catholic 8:07.11. 2, Scotlandville 8:27.33. 3, Dunham 8:34.22.
4x200 relay: 1, Woodlawn 1:29.76. 2, Scotlandville 1:30.17. 3, Brother Martin 1:30.45.
1,600 meters: 1, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 4:28.46. 2, Blaison Treuil, Catholic, 4:30.22. 3, John Walker McDonald, Dunhan, 4:35.59.
110 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 14.62. 2, Donnell Matthews, Scotlandville, 14.96. 3, Torey Lambert, Brother Martin, 15.00.
100: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.91. 2, Jay Veon Haynes, Woodlawn, 11.06. 3, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 11.09.
800: 1, Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 2:00.37. 2, Max Guillot, Catholic, 2:01.10. 3, Colby Trahan, St. Louis, 2:01.77.
4x100 relay: 1, Scotlandville 42.23. 2, Woodlawn 43.06. 3, Catholic 43.37.
400: 1, Kalvin Skelton, Brusly, 50.18. 2, Elijah Williams, Brother Martin, 50.59. 3, Brock Boudreaux, Catholic, 50.60.
300 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 37.83. 2, Torey Lambert, Brother Martin, 39.60. 3, Donnell Matthews, Scotlandville, 39.84.
200: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 22.11. 2, Darryl George, Scotlandville, 22.90. 3, Jay Veon Haynes, Woodlawn, 22.92.
3,200: 1, Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 9:33.26. 2, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 9:53.48. 3, Steven Mayer, Catholic, 10:13.76.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:23.09. 2, Brother Martin 3:24.80. 3, Catholic 3:31.54.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St, Joseph's Academy 147.83. 2, St. Louis 107.5. 3, Scotlandville 78. 4, Baton Rouge High 61. 5, Episcopal 51. 6, Parkview Baptist 43. 8, Denham Springs 26.33. 9, Brusly 18.33. 10, The Dunham School 10. 11, Live Oak 3. 12, Southern Lab 1.
Field events
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, BRHS, 41-7. 2, Raygan Bosco, Denham Springs, 35-6. 3, Amerie Guillory, St. Louis, 33-11.
Javelin: 1, Arie Pedigo, Parkview, 141-11. 2, Rebecca Bordelon, SJA, 136-0. 3, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 127-6.
High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 5-10. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-4. 3, Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 5-2.
Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 19-9 3/4. 2, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 17-5 1/4. 3, Tia Reder, St. Louis, 17-2 1/2.
Discus: 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 114-4. 2, Laila Guy, BRHS, 113-6. 3, Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 93-5.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-4 1/4. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 10-6. 3, Taylor Walker, SJA, 10-6.
Triple jump: 1, Ava Riche, SJA, 37-1. 2, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 36-7 1/2. 3, Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 35-1 1/2.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 9:53.88. 2, St. Louis 10:14.05. 3, Episcopal 10:16.29.
4x200 relay: 1, Scotlandville 1:41.61. 2, St. Louis 1:42.51. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:42.76.
1,600 meters: 1, Madeline Gardner, SJA, 5:15.80. 2, Ella Segura, St. Louis, 5:30.09. 3, Riley Rees, Dunham, 5:36.95.
100 hurdles: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 14.89. 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 14.97. 3, Daila Young, Episcopal, 15.40.
100: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 12.34. 2, Jessica Pitcher, BRHS, 12.46. 3, Fatima Banks, Scotlandville, 12.65.
800: 1, Emma Karam, St. Louis, 2:23.49. 2, Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 2:24.56. 3, Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 2:26.05.
4x100 relay: 1, Scotlandville 49.14. 2, BRHS 50.13. 3, St. Louis 50.26.
400: 1, Haley Jones, SJA, 1:00.25. 2, Aaryona Kinchen, BRHS, 1:01.90. 3, Savannah Bull, St. Michael, 1:02.46.
300 hurdles: 1, Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 45.80. 2, Whitney Harris, Scotlandville, 45.96. 3, Isabella Lalonde, SJA, 47.54.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 25.52. 2, Kiearra Wallace, BRHS, 26.58. 3, Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 26.53.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 10:53.43. 2, Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, 11:51.59. 3, Madeline Gardiner, SJA, 11:54.29.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 4:00.70. 2, St. Joseph’s 4:02.80. 3, St. Louis 4:07.97.