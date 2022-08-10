Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story.
The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym.
“I love the coaching staff, I love the players and I love the head coach (Dana Holgorson),” Franklin said. “Houston is a great fit also with the offensive scheme. I feel like I can better my skills and grow as a football player and also as a young man.”
As teammates and family crowded around him to take photos, the 6-foot-7, 365-pound Franklin, gushed about the crowd, saying he could not believe so many people came. His other finalists were UL, Tulane, Missouri and Jackson State.
Franklin’s size certainly does not fit the norm. Neither does his story. He sat out his sophomore season after transferring from Port Allen.
Since changing schools, Franklin has lost approximately 60 pounds. He used diet changes and workouts to reshape his body. But the route to a college commitment and his season has been anything but easy for Franklin, who had back surgery several months ago.
Now fully recovered and with his college choice made, Franklin is eager for his senior season. And so do his coaches.
“He is a great teammate and a great student … first of all,” Scotlandville offensive line coach Ricky Williams said. “He’s a big guy and he’s gotten stronger physically.
“For a guy his size, he is very athletic. Because he’s so tall we are working with him to get lower in order to gain leverage on blocks. His knowledge of the game is opponents is another strength. He is a student of the game.”
Despite the surgery, there is a chance that Franklin could also play some on the defensive line for the Hornets.
“He is a kid who enjoys football, enjoys being around his teammates and being part of the team,” assistant coach Alvin Hulbert said. “He is willing to do anything for his team.
“He’s even asked me coach, ‘Do you need me to go out and play cornerback?’ You can laugh, but he would do it if we asked him to.”