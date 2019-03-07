LAKE CHARLES — A legend was born last March when Walker High rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes and then went to overtime to win the first boys basketball in school history.
The third-seeded Wildcats scripted another storybook ending Thursday night. Jalen Cook scored a game-high 37 points as Walker came from behind once again, this time to beat No. 2 Ouachita Parish 53-48 in a Class 5A semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
“I mean that was a battle,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I think these guys may go take some ice baths in a little while. Just the physicality ... and I’m saying that in a bad way. It was just a war.
"I think Ouachita came out and did a great job of attacking us. Their game plan was great. We just had to tell our guys to keep their composure all night long and keep attacking.”
The Wildcats (29-9) trailed by as much as 10 points and did not take the lead until Cook, a 6-foot junior, buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:24 remaining in the game. With the win, defending champion Walker advances to play top-seeded Thibodaux (32-2) in the 5A title game set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum.
Charquez Owens scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half for the Lions (32-6). Myron Washington added 10 points and 10 rebounds for OPHS. The fact that Washington fouled out with 2:34 remaining was a talking point for Ouachita coach Jeremy Madison.
“Especially in the fourth quarter, those guys showed they are championship level team,” Madison said of Walker. “They made timely baskets, they had big-time stops.
"I’m not one to complain about officials, but I felt there were some questionable calls. Three of our better guys got in foul trouble and they let the Cook kid push off the whole game.”
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Walker fell behind 11-3 in the first quarter. Cook drew the Wildcats to within four at 13-9. But the Lions took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter.
Finding a source of offense other than Cook’s 17 first-half points proved to be an issue as Walker made just 7 of 25 first-half shots. The Wildcats fell behind by as much as 10 points. By comparison, Ouachita was 13 of 28 from the field.
But two free throws by Cook with 15.5 seconds remaining pulled WHS within seven, at 28-21, at halftime. The Wildcats got within two points once in the third quarter, but OPHS led 39-34 after the period, thanks to a late 3-pointer by Matt Hayman.
Cook finished 11 of 26 from the field and was 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. Bryan Thomas Jr. had seven points, including a dunk with 1:04 remaining that helped cement Walker’s advantage. Trent Montgomery had a game-high 12 rebounds for WHS.
“We felt we could get those guys in foul trouble. When he (Cook) puts his head down and goes it’s usually because I’m over there telling him to attack,” Schiro said. Both Cook and Thomas said they fed off the emotion of the crowd once Walker took the lead.
“We just kept playing hard,” Cook said.