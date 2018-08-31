LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. opened his senior season in fine form, making the game-sealing interception in Dunham’s 36-34 win against Central.
The two-way senior also started off the game with a 32-yard touchdown and returned another interception for a touchdown.
But Stingley said he doesn’t have to score touchdowns all the time for his team to have success.
“It’s always fun to be involved in your team’s success,” Stingley said.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner said Stingley backed up his five-star recruiting ranking.
“(Stingley’s performance) was one for the ages,” Weiner said. “He’s the best player in the country, and he’s shown why every week.”
Dunham had a first-quarter scoring frenzy with a rushing touchdown by B.J. Lewis and a 90-yard fumble-recovery touchdown.
The Tigers were only able to get one second-quarter touchdown, and that was aided by a pass-interference call on Central.
But Weiner still had faith that his guys would come through and finish the game with a win.
“Our guys believed,” Weiner said. “We had a lot of guys that were dropping because of cramps. We had guys going two ways playing against a 5A school. But our guys refused to lose and refused to quit.”
As halftime rolled around, Dunham didn’t have to make a whole lot of adjustments to its offensive or defensive schemes.
“It was just a matter of making sure that they found a way to dig down deep and just use what they have,” Weiner said.
After falling behind by 21 points at the end of the first quarter, Central’s special teams made sure the Wildcats would stay in the game.
Following the fumble, senior Destin Franklin returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put Central on the board.
Junior quarterback Samuel Kenerson finished the first quarter with his first of three rushing touchdowns. He went 3-for-15 passing for 33 yards with two interceptions but gained 198 yards on the ground with the three scores.
“That was our (offensive) line that created (those touchdowns),” Kenerson said. “They had good pushes up front, and they had holes opened. I used my speed to bust through those holes.”
Kenerson’s final touchdown brought Central within two points.
“I thought that he had a big-time clutch run,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “I was proud of him. He had a great performance.”
Toward the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats defense stepped up with a strip sack and contributed to another Central score by Kenerson.
But with Central driving for a potential go-ahead score, Stingley picked off Kenerson just past midfield to seal victory.
Despite this loss, Edwards was still confident that his team would bounce back as it heads on the road to face Dutchtown.
“It’s a long season,” Edwards said. “It’s certainly a tough loss, but the world wasn’t made in Week 1. We’ll get back to work and improve and get ready for the next one.”