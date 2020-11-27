Second-seeded Parkview Baptist went from one extreme near the end of the second quarter to another in the final eight minutes of play.
The Eagles, whose early two-touchdown lead was whittled to three points after two straight interceptions, got a key blocked punt from senior Ian Pourciau with 8:47 to be played in the game — igniting a stretch of 20 unanswered points for a 34-10 victory Friday over No. 10 St. Louis in opening round of the select Division II state playoffs.
Parkview Baptist (7-2) turned exclusively to its rushing attack in the second half with Jeremiah Deverteuil and wide receiver-turned-running back Andre Haynes — both of whom rushed for over 100 yards and combined for three touchdowns.
The Eagles travel to reigning state champion and second-seeded St. Thomas More in next week’s state quarterfinals in Lafayette.
How it was won
Pourciau’s key play came after Parkview suffered its fourth consecutive turnover — two interceptions and a pair of fumbles.
Sam Hodges and Brandon Favre combined for a sack of St. Louis quarterback Cooper Miller, pushing the Saints (2-6) back to their 33 when Pourciau stormed through the middle to block Watson’s punt which Stone Town recovered at the Saints’ 22.
That triggered a flurry of three touchdowns with Deverteuil scoring from two yards out, Haynes (11-116) scoring on a 37-yard run with 2:45 left and Micah Thompson adding his second score of the game with a 50-yard interception return with 1:08 to play.
Having scored on their first two series, the Eagles appeared prime for a three-score lead when St. Louis’ defense cashed in two interceptions for 10 points over a four-minute stretch and cut Parkview’s 14-0 lead to 14-10 at halftime.
Evan Joubert (17-71) scored on a 14-yard stretch play with 1:17 left in the second quarter and it was Joubert’s 22-yard return of an interception by Roman Mula, who made his first appearance in three weeks after suffering a foot injury, that led to Jack Watson’s 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
Player of the game
Jeremiah Deverteuil, Parkview Baptist
With leading rusher Isaac Ponder out with an injury, Deverteuil turned into a workhorse for Parkview with a team-high 26 carries for 119 yards and a 2-yard TD run that helped the Eagles regain control at 21-10 with 7:26 remaining in the game.
They said it
Parkview Baptist coach Stefan LeFors: “I walked in at halftime and told the guys, ‘That was on me. I need you to bail me out. We said we wanted to keep pounding it, let’s make it a physical game and leave it up to our running backs and our guys up front.’ They responded, and defensively, credit to our staff for making the adjustments they made.”
Parkview Baptist linebacker Ian Pourciau: “(The blocked punt) definitely helped set us up. We were running block all week, so we knew if we got a shot we were going to get it. We got through, got it and it helped set us up for the touchdown, then the pick and helped us close that game out.”
Notable
The last time Parkview and St. Louis met in playoff action, the Eagles took a 41-16 victory en route to a state championship.
Parkview Baptist kickoff specialist Jack Herrington recovered a fumble on the ensuring kick after the Eagles’ opening score. Micah Johnson caused a fumble after a 31-yard return by Evan Joubert to midfield.
Parkview’s defense limited St. Louis to 67 yards rushing on 26 attempts and 158 total yards.