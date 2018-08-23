The table is set for the 2018 volleyball season in the greater Baton Rouge area following the conclusion of the Episcopal Jamboree on Thursday.
The Episcopal event marked the end of a busy week of volleyball in the area, following jamborees at Brusly, Northeast and Woodlawn earlier in the week.
Eleven teams competed at Episcopal in a single-set format. St. Amant and St. Joseph’s Academy were the only teams to go 3-0. Dutchtown and University High finished 2-1.
A 1-2 record was the most common of the day, with Denham Springs, Dunham, Central, Parkview Baptist, St. Michael and Zachary all finishing with that mark. Host Episcopal dropped its two games to Dunham and Central.
For St. Amant and St. Joseph’s the jamboree was a tune-up for special season openers next week. The Gators will return to the Gold Dome to face Terrebone in the first competion there since the floods of 2016, and the Redstickers will play the first game in their new gym.
“We’ve been practicing there, and I hope we can fill it up for our first game,” coach Allison Leake said. “We’ve been plagued by injuries, but we’re getting healthier every day. We have our starters back, but two of them are only about 50 percent.
“I’m happy that today is the best day we’ve had in two weeks."
St. Joseph’s will face traditional power Mandeville on Tuesday in the inaugural game in their new Academy Student Center.
SJA coach Sivi Miller said her team will be a mixture of youth and experience, and it’s coming together.
“You always want as much practice as you can get,” Miller said, “but I think we’re ready.”
St. Michael had the toughest draw of the day, losing to St. Amant and St. Joseph’s and recording a win over U-High.
“We don’t shy away from competition, and this was a good schedule to test us, but we just played poorly,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said, after the Warriors' loss to St. Joseph’s.
“We must have had five or six service errors (against St. Joseph’s), and we didn’t pass well all day. We’ll get back in the gym to get ready to play Episcopal on Monday.”
Reigning All-Metro MVP and University of Hawaii commitment Amber Igiede was impressive in St. Michael's win over U-High and the loss to the Redstickers.
Central’s young and improving Wildcats fought U-High down to the wire before falling 25-20. Central followed that up with a win over Episcopal by the same score, while U-High dropped its next set to St. Michael.
The Cubs were without the services of Cierra Ross, who is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered at an LSU camp during the summer.
Coach Bonita Johnson said the Cubs will have to depend on the trio of Colleen Temple, Elise Doomes and Brea Reed. They open play on Tuesday against The Church Academy.