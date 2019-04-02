Valencia Wilson is not the only basketball coach who told her team to trust the process this season. When a three-year process turns into a championship season, it is a season worth remembering.
It was that kind of year for Wilson, who coached Lee High to its first girls basketball title with a team dominated by juniors who are in their third year at the magnet school’s program.
Wilson was voted the girls Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State team picked by a statewide panel of sportswriters. Junior guard Diamond Hunter claimed first-team honors.
“This is the third year for all of us at the school,” Wilson said. “I told them all along that if they kept working hard and working for each other we could do big things. They fulfilled that this year.”
Wilson led the Patriots to a 34-2 record and the Division II select title. She was voted the LSWA’s 2A Coach of the Year while at Redemptorist five years ago. Hunter, the Division II title-game MVP, averaged 22 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals.
“I’m smiling right now because all of this is so gratifying. First, I got to see these girls fight every second together and achieve their goals,” Wilson said. “And this (award) means a lot because there are so many good coaches out there in Class 4A. I tip my cap to them and their teams. This was a special year.”
Wilson was not the only history-making coach honored. Breaux Bridge’s Chad Pourciau was voted 4A Coach of the Year after leading his team to its first boys basketball title. It was BBHS’ first LHSAA tourney appearance since 1972.
Bossier’s Jacoby Decker and Dominique Davis of DeRidder netted Outstanding Player honors on the 4A teams. Decker averaged 19.7 points per game for 4A boys runner-up Bossier. Davis, an LSU signee, had a 25.4 average for the DeRidder girls.
Decker is accompanied by Breaux Bridge’s Seth Alexander (14.8), Carencro’s Joseph Charles (18.8), St. Thomas More’s Jaden Shelvin and Woodlawn-Shreveport’s Tra’Michael Moton (25.0) on the boys first team.
Joining Davis on the girls first team is A.J. Ellender’s Terris McKay (14.2), Warren Easton’s Cabria Lewis (12.0), Benton’s Emily Ward (20.2) and Lee’s Diamond Hunter (22.0).