Tennis

LHSAA tournament

Girls quarterfinals

Division I

Singles

Madison Whitley, Northshore def. Lillian Cambias, St. Joseph 6-1, 6-2

Iris Westmoreland, Mount Carmel def. Isabella Devraj, Mandeville 6-0, 6-1

Natalie Devraj, Mandeville def. A’Maya Freeman, Dominican 6-0, 6-2

Mary Dabadie, St. Joseph def. Avery Wicker, Mount Carmel 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Young-Young, C.E. Byrd def. Stafford-Pousson, St. Joseph 6-1, 6-1

Arnold-Bountovinas, Mount Carmel def. Meyers-Hoffman, St. Joseph 6-1, 6-1

Pappas-Cohn, Mount Carmel def. Comeaux-Babineaux, Acadiana 6-4, 6-0

Guglielmo-Manuel, St. Joseph def. Leonard-Melancon, H.L. Bourgeois 6-0, 6-1

Division II

Singles

Lauren Graham, Neville def. Kora Wilson, Opelousas 6-1, 6-0

Gavriella Smith, Lusher Charter def. Ava Waller, Ben Franklin 6-0, 6-0

Kaitlyn Reagan, St. Scholastica def. Isabella Naquin, Assumption 6-0, 6-0

Emma Koch, North Vermillion def. Lauren Breen, Neville 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Reynolds-Oakley, Neville def. Alford-Fournier, Vandebilt Catholic 7-5, 6-4

Bergeron-LeBlanc, E.D. White def. Walker-Blanchard, Assumption 6-1, 6-4

Medine-Medine, Woodlawn def. Greenwood-Harris, Neville 6-0, 6-1

Patten-Patten, E.D. White def. Hinkie-Leija, Neville 6-0, 6-4

Boys quarterfinals

Division I

Singles

Steven Rice, Barbe def. Nicolas Kapusta, Jesuit 1-0, 7-6, 4-6

Matthew Armbruster, Brother Martin def. Christian St. Martin, Catholic High 6-0, 6-1

Mark Armbruster, Brother Martin def. Brody Sawyer, St. Paul’s 6-1, 6-0

Charles Fremaux, Catholic High def. Joshua Verges, Jesuit 1-0, 2-6, 6-4

Doubles

St. Martin-Duncan, Catholic High def. Ellis-Johnson, Ruston 1-0, 6-2, 4-6

Robinson-Walker, Brother Martin def. Beckendorf-Beckendorf, St. Paul’s 6-1, 6-0

Ellis-Chassiagnac, Catholic High def. Edwards-Asaro, Brother Martin 6-1, 6-3

Hall-Schwartz, St. Paul’s def. Webster-Crockens, Jesuit 1-0, 6-7, 6-3

Division II

Singles

Perry Guidry, Teurlings Catholic def. Christian Williams, Neville 6-4, 6-0

Will Gesser, St. Thomas More def. Asjad Mansoor, Bolton 6-2, 6-2

Charles Bourque, Vandebilt Catholic def. Keith Johnson, Neville 1-0, 2-6, 6-4

Mason Landreth, St. Thomas More def. John Travasos, Teurlings Catholic 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Anzalone-Butler, Neville def. Dupuis-Doan, Teurlings Catholic 6-3, 6-2

Mendoza-Ousse, St. Thomas More def. Alevizon-LeBoeuf, Vandebilt Catholic 6-1, 6-0

Soignet-Sylvest, E.D. White def. Alday-Porea, Lusher Charter 6-2, 6-1

Davis-Powell, St. Thomas More def. Cameron-Dyrus 6-1, 6-3

