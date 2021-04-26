Tennis
LHSAA tournament
Girls quarterfinals
Division I
Singles
Madison Whitley, Northshore def. Lillian Cambias, St. Joseph 6-1, 6-2
Iris Westmoreland, Mount Carmel def. Isabella Devraj, Mandeville 6-0, 6-1
Natalie Devraj, Mandeville def. A’Maya Freeman, Dominican 6-0, 6-2
Mary Dabadie, St. Joseph def. Avery Wicker, Mount Carmel 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Young-Young, C.E. Byrd def. Stafford-Pousson, St. Joseph 6-1, 6-1
Arnold-Bountovinas, Mount Carmel def. Meyers-Hoffman, St. Joseph 6-1, 6-1
Pappas-Cohn, Mount Carmel def. Comeaux-Babineaux, Acadiana 6-4, 6-0
Guglielmo-Manuel, St. Joseph def. Leonard-Melancon, H.L. Bourgeois 6-0, 6-1
Division II
Singles
Lauren Graham, Neville def. Kora Wilson, Opelousas 6-1, 6-0
Gavriella Smith, Lusher Charter def. Ava Waller, Ben Franklin 6-0, 6-0
Kaitlyn Reagan, St. Scholastica def. Isabella Naquin, Assumption 6-0, 6-0
Emma Koch, North Vermillion def. Lauren Breen, Neville 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Reynolds-Oakley, Neville def. Alford-Fournier, Vandebilt Catholic 7-5, 6-4
Bergeron-LeBlanc, E.D. White def. Walker-Blanchard, Assumption 6-1, 6-4
Medine-Medine, Woodlawn def. Greenwood-Harris, Neville 6-0, 6-1
Patten-Patten, E.D. White def. Hinkie-Leija, Neville 6-0, 6-4
Boys quarterfinals
Division I
Singles
Steven Rice, Barbe def. Nicolas Kapusta, Jesuit 1-0, 7-6, 4-6
Matthew Armbruster, Brother Martin def. Christian St. Martin, Catholic High 6-0, 6-1
Mark Armbruster, Brother Martin def. Brody Sawyer, St. Paul’s 6-1, 6-0
Charles Fremaux, Catholic High def. Joshua Verges, Jesuit 1-0, 2-6, 6-4
Doubles
St. Martin-Duncan, Catholic High def. Ellis-Johnson, Ruston 1-0, 6-2, 4-6
Robinson-Walker, Brother Martin def. Beckendorf-Beckendorf, St. Paul’s 6-1, 6-0
Ellis-Chassiagnac, Catholic High def. Edwards-Asaro, Brother Martin 6-1, 6-3
Hall-Schwartz, St. Paul’s def. Webster-Crockens, Jesuit 1-0, 6-7, 6-3
Division II
Singles
Perry Guidry, Teurlings Catholic def. Christian Williams, Neville 6-4, 6-0
Will Gesser, St. Thomas More def. Asjad Mansoor, Bolton 6-2, 6-2
Charles Bourque, Vandebilt Catholic def. Keith Johnson, Neville 1-0, 2-6, 6-4
Mason Landreth, St. Thomas More def. John Travasos, Teurlings Catholic 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Anzalone-Butler, Neville def. Dupuis-Doan, Teurlings Catholic 6-3, 6-2
Mendoza-Ousse, St. Thomas More def. Alevizon-LeBoeuf, Vandebilt Catholic 6-1, 6-0
Soignet-Sylvest, E.D. White def. Alday-Porea, Lusher Charter 6-2, 6-1
Davis-Powell, St. Thomas More def. Cameron-Dyrus 6-1, 6-3