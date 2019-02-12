DUTCHTOWN — Second-seeded Jesuit was pushed to the brink in the Division I playoffs, but the Blue Jays made every play they needed to secure a 4-3 win over No. 10 Dutchtown.
Defending state champion Jesuit (21-0-5) trailed 2-0 in the first half, but rallied with three straight goals. After Dutchtown tied the game 3-3, Jesuit’s Sebastiani Maraldo scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 71st minute.
Dutchtown’s best chance at a tying goal came in the 79th minute off a throw-in from the left corner. Brendon Jackson’s throw into the box was punched out and clear of trouble by Jesuit goalkeeper Jacob Randolph.
“Dutchtown got off to a fabulous start. We really had to raise our game, raise our intensity,” Jesuit coach Hubie Collins said. “We clawed our way back into the game, and had it 2-2 at halftime. Then it was like starting (over) from scratch.”
Jesuit took a 3-2 lead in the 51st minute after a corner kick by Chris Tadros. From the far post, Noah D’Aunoy headed the ball out to Ashton Perkins, whose header found the left side of the net.
Dutchtown (12-4-6) got the tying goal from Zayne Zezulka in the 68th minute. Zezulka broke free from a pair of defenders, headed right of the goal, and got off a kick that skimmed off a defender before finding the left side of the net.
Maroldo’s goal came three minutes later after a throw-in from the right side.
“We came out ready to play. We couldn’t put them away,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “They hung around and hung around, and fought back. That’s what great teams do.
“We’re getting there. I feel like our program has come a long way this year.”
The Griffins couldn’t have scripted a better start to the game, and scored twice in the first 14 minutes.
The game’s first goal came after a scrum in front of the goal. The pack of players was so dense that Dyer said he wasn’t sure which Griffin scored. Zezulka scored from 15 yards out after the Griffins sent the ball in from left of the goal.
Jesuit came right back with a goal in the 15th minute. Perkins took possession left of the goal and scored from 20 yards out.
Jacob Torres tied the score 2-2 in the 32nd minute after working the ball into free space left of the goal. Torres beat Dutchtown goaltender Nico Gautreaux to the ball, and put his kick in the left side of the net.
“This was one of those games that could have gone either way. Tonight it didn’t go our way,” Dyer said.