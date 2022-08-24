Livonia High School senior John Cato finds trouble leaving football on the practice field. Often, even after a grueling three-hour practice as a two-way starter, the game will follow him home.
He’ll sit down, recline his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame and turn on the film. What Cato watches varies.
It could be old game film, tape of a recent practice or a few reels of Patrick Queen, a former Livonia two-way star himself, who played at LSU and is now a starting linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.
Cato studies Queen’s high school tape closely. He notices the ways he sniffed out contact, how he pursued ball carriers and refused to take a play off. Cato wants to emulate his predecessor’s ability to tag receivers in coverage and match his physical and mental toughness.
Cato’s coach, Josh LaBorde, coached against Queen. He can’t help but compare the two.
“I think John’s the next PQ (Patrick Queen) to come out of here,” LaBorde said. “They have that same demeanor, where they’re pretty quiet. They lead by example by doing the right things.”
Cato is one of 14 seniors leading District 5-4A Livonia into the season. He starts primarily at linebacker and running back for the Wildcats. He moonlights as a Wildcat formation quarterback and a long snapper. He sits when the Wildcats return kickoffs, but not when they kick off. That’s his job, too.
He has yet to receive a college scholarship offer, but Cato and his coaches are hoping a strong season catches the eyes of college scouts.
“I don’t really have too many self goals,” Cato said. “I have a lot of team-oriented goals: Make it to the playoffs, have our best run since coach (LaBorde) has been here. Trying to make it special for us and for him, and ultimately our goal is to make it back to the (Caesar's Superdome) and win.”
Laborde begins his third season coaching the Wildcats, who ended last fall with a 2-8 (0-4 district) record. In his first season, Livonia finished a pandemic-adjusted year 4-4 (2-2) with a roster of only 35 players.
“We had to play anyone, any way that we could to make it through the season,” LaBorde said.
Those circumstances, in Cato’s sophomore year, forced him to play a variety of roles as a first-year starter. Since then, the roster has grown to 65, and so too has Cato’s role. The goal, LaBorde said, is to create multiple paths to a scholarship.
Queen received his first offer after his freshman season. Cato is still waiting for his first — and working overtime to earn it.
“I’m of the belief that, I’m not going to hold a kid back from the potential that he could bring to us and for himself,” Laborde said. “Because I believe (Cato’s) a college football player.”