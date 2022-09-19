Last Friday’s rivalry game between Springfield and Albany, known as the Battle of I-12, was one of the most exciting the two Livingston Parish schools have played.
Springfield claimed a hard-fought 52-49 victory to end a six-game losing streak in the rivalry series between the two schools located six miles apart along the I-12 corridor.
But there was more good news. The Class 2A Bulldogs are 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
“It was a great win for our program to finally be able to beat those guys,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said of the back-and-forth game, which was in doubt until Springfield recovered an Albany onside kick in the closing seconds.
“Any time you have a game with a combined score over 100 points then you know the defenses kind of struggled. Luckily, we had a great performance by our offensive line and our running back (Jatoris Buggage).”
The Bulldogs also got key plays from quarterback Luke Husser and receiver Caden Dykes.
Buggage, a 5-foot-9, 155-pound junior, finished the game with 294 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. Buggage’s scoring runs covered 64, 33 and 14 yards, and finally, a 50-yarder that gave Springfield a 52-41 lead with a minute left to play.
It was the second consecutive 200-yard game for Buggage, who has gained 729 yards and scored 12 touchdowns this season.
Even with all the offensive fireworks, the game’s key play was a defensive score. After Springfield took a 32-29 lead on Buggage’s 14-yard TD run, Trevor Sanchez intercepted Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel and returned the pick 60 yards for a score with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.
Before Sanchez’ interception, there had been seven lead changes and one tie. Playing in his first game of the season after battling an injury, Sanchez gave Springfield a two-score lead that Albany was unable to overcome.
“(Sanchez) came in and won a tipped ball, picked it off and then made a couple of guys miss,” Serpas said. “He put us up by two scores and it gave us a little cushion. We still didn’t feel safe, but (Albany) had to be a lot more aggressive trying to get back in the game. It was a pivotal moment for us.”
That moment allowed Springfield to stay one step ahead of Albany in the fourth quarter. Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to Slaughter Community Charter (3-0).
Slaughter defeated Springfield 28-20 last season. Serpas hopes the memory of that loss will help his team come back to earth after the win over Albany.
“(Slaughter) beat us last year so we know them a little bit,” Serpas said. “Its going to be a tough game. Just because we’re coming off an emotional game, it doesn’t mean we can take a week off.”