St. James High School quarterback Shamar Smith’s reaction to St. Charles Catholic's win over De La Salle last Friday was immediate.
“My first thought was ‘We can still win the district title,’ ” Smith said. “And I realized we can also make some history.”
That reaction is much like Smith's play on the field — a work-in-progress mix of God-given skills and lessons learned. The Wildcats (6-3, 2-1) host St. Charles (6-3, 3-0) in a District 10-3A game set for 7 p.m. Friday.
A win by St. James would force a tie for the 10-3A title. It would be the school’s first district title since 2010.
Smith gets the significance of the game. More importantly, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior gets to execute the St. James offense.
Injuries forced St. James coach Robert Valdez to move Smith from wide receiver to quarterback during the 2017 season. It was a move Valdez was likely destined to make at some point.
“Shamar is never going to play quarterback after he leaves high school. He is a Percy Harvin type of guy,” Valdez said. “Shamar will be one heck of a kick returner and wide receiver for somebody on the college level. We need him at quarterback. He has already come a long way in terms of what he knows and can do.”
Those comments say as much about Valdez as they do about Smith and his notable numbers — 1,071 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 789 rushing yards with eight TDs.
As a middle-schooler, Valdez played for legendary coach Al Ott at Edna Karr, father of local talk show host/broadcaster Jimmy Ott. This was before Karr became a high school.
Al Ott’s philosophy was to put the best athlete at quarterback. Future LSU quarterback Herb Tyler and future NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain were two of Ott’s middle school signal callers.
Smith fits the blueprint. As the junior, he has already left an imprint as the Wildcats’ quarterback while learning the importance of patience and fundamental repetition.
Smith says those qualities are also what makes the Comets a challenging opponent.
“St. Charles is so disciplined and fundamental in what they do,” Smith said. “They do what their coach tells them and don’t go off their game plan. They believe in what they do.”
Smith said the Wildcats had a slightly different realization after their 21-19 loss to De La Salle on Oct. 19. He said practices and focus have become more intense. The St. Charles win over De La Salle also fostered a new sense of urgency for a young St. James team.
Smith said that desire must be tempered with a balance of patience and aggression.
“We need to start fast,” Smith said. “A slow start has hurt us in all the games we lost. (The Comets) are solid on defense with good linemen up front and skilled guys in the back. We can’t expect a lot of big plays. We do have to make plays.”