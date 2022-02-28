Being cast in the role of the underdog at the Ochsner/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament was not a bad thing for third-seeded White Castle. A young WCHS squad issued spoiler alerts in the second half.
Ultimately, a game-tying 3-point attempt just before the buzzer was off the mark. Second-seeded North Central escaped with a 60-57 victory in the Class 1A semifinal that opened the six-day tournament at SLU's University Center.
“We fell behind and there were times when we got the turnovers that we needed and just could not capitalize,” White Castle coach Tammy Pierce said. “The thing I was afraid of was us falling behind.
“But we did fight back all through the second half. They did all they could do today and I am proud of them. The future is definitely bright.”
Freshman Cambrieion Link scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs (13-13) cut the NCHS lead to two points at the end of the third quarter. They tied it early in the fourth quarter. Aaliyah Young also had 16 points for WCHS.
Senior Ya’Jaia Goudeau had a game-high 31 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to keep North Central (22-8) on track to play for its second 1A title in three years. The Hurricanes meet the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Northwood-Lena and Merryville in the 1A final at 4 p.m. Friday.
“We did not take care of the ball and we missed some key rebounds,” North Central coach Vanessa Taylor said. “They (White Castle) challenged us and we got kind of rattled. She (Goudeau) just does that. She takes over."
White Castle forced 26 turnovers, including one that led to the game’s final shot. But the Hurricanes compensated by making 45.5 percent of their shots from the field (15 of 33). By comparison, White Castle made 30.4 percent of its shots (14 of 46).
The first quarter was close most of the way. NCHS scored the final three baskets and a took an 18-11 lead into the second quarter. The Hurricanes led 29-21 at halftime.
North Central pushed its lead to double digits early in the third quarter. White Castle outscored NCHS 12-3 in the final four minutes of the period to make it a two-point game.
A 3-pointer by Kori Wesley sliced North Central’s lead to 39-37 just before the end of the third quarter. A basket by WCHS’ Tasia Black tied it at 39-39 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
Goudeau scored eight the next 10 points. Though a layup by Young got White Castle within one, at 44-43, with 5:38 left the final minutes were an uphill battle.
“I am proud of my team,” WCHS' lone senior Chitquita Williams said while battling post-game tears. “We stuck together through everything.”