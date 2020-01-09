Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m., while girls varsity start times are usually from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Other times listed.

Boys

Friday’s games

Lee at Denham Springs

Franklinton at St. Amant

St. Michael at Zachary

Live Oak at West Feliciana

Ascension Catholic at Episcopal

Woodlawn at Runnels

Morgan City at White Castle

Central at East Feliciana

Walker at Catholic

South Terrebonne at Thrive Academy

Belaire at McKinley

Dunham at University

Baker at Broadmoor

False River Academy at Catholic-PC

Convenant Christian at Ascension Christian

Ellender at Dutchtown

Tara at Livonia

Mentorship Academy at Southern Lab

Capitol at Parkview Baptist

Lutcher at Plaquemine

Saturday’s games

Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at BRCC, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Istrouma

Girls 

Lee 74, Doyle 66

Lee 19 18 14 23-74

Doyle 22 13 18 13-66

SCORING: LEE: Diamond Hunter 32, Haley Franklin 14, Aniva Lagarde 12; DOYLE: Presleigh Scott 28, Elise Jones 15, Meghan Watson 11.

3-POINT GOALS: Lee 3 (Hunter); Doyle 4 (Claire Glascock, Madison Duhon, Scott, Jones)

McKinley 51, White Castle 39

McKinley 7 10 17 17-51

White Castle 3 8 13 15-39

SCORING: McKINLEY: E. Lafayette 23, M. Brown 10, K. Perry 10, T. Love 8; WHITE CASTLE: K. Gales 12, J. Brown 11, T. Westley 10, M. Paul 2, A. Young 2, J. Williams 2

3-POINT GOALS: McKinley 1 (Lafayette); White Castle 4 (Gales 3, Brown)

Parkview Baptist 69, Salmen 48

Salmen 5 14 19 10-48

Parkview Baptist 18 10 21 20-69

SCORING: SALMEN: S. Christmas 33, J. Muse 9, S. Larrieu 2, S. Davis 2, A. Casnave 2; PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Jalyn Wright 28, Aaliyah Cyprian 15, Aalaysia Cyprian 15, Bari Robinson 6, Alyssa Guidry 5

3-POINT GOALS: Salmen 7 (Christmas 6, Muse); Parkview 4 (Wright 3, Aalaysia Cyprian)

Records: Parkview 9-1

Friday’s games

St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s Academy

Grace Christian at Family Christian

Plaquemine at Central

LaGrange at East Ascension

Scotlandville at St. Michael

Saturday’s games

Covenant Christian at Family Christian

Booker T. Washington at McKinley

