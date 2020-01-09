Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m., while girls varsity start times are usually from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Other times listed.
Boys
Friday’s games
Lee at Denham Springs
Franklinton at St. Amant
St. Michael at Zachary
Live Oak at West Feliciana
Ascension Catholic at Episcopal
Woodlawn at Runnels
Morgan City at White Castle
Central at East Feliciana
Walker at Catholic
South Terrebonne at Thrive Academy
Belaire at McKinley
Dunham at University
Baker at Broadmoor
False River Academy at Catholic-PC
Convenant Christian at Ascension Christian
Ellender at Dutchtown
Tara at Livonia
Mentorship Academy at Southern Lab
Capitol at Parkview Baptist
Lutcher at Plaquemine
Saturday’s games
Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at BRCC, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Istrouma
Girls
Lee 74, Doyle 66
Lee 19 18 14 23-74
Doyle 22 13 18 13-66
SCORING: LEE: Diamond Hunter 32, Haley Franklin 14, Aniva Lagarde 12; DOYLE: Presleigh Scott 28, Elise Jones 15, Meghan Watson 11.
3-POINT GOALS: Lee 3 (Hunter); Doyle 4 (Claire Glascock, Madison Duhon, Scott, Jones)
McKinley 51, White Castle 39
McKinley 7 10 17 17-51
White Castle 3 8 13 15-39
SCORING: McKINLEY: E. Lafayette 23, M. Brown 10, K. Perry 10, T. Love 8; WHITE CASTLE: K. Gales 12, J. Brown 11, T. Westley 10, M. Paul 2, A. Young 2, J. Williams 2
3-POINT GOALS: McKinley 1 (Lafayette); White Castle 4 (Gales 3, Brown)
Parkview Baptist 69, Salmen 48
Salmen 5 14 19 10-48
Parkview Baptist 18 10 21 20-69
SCORING: SALMEN: S. Christmas 33, J. Muse 9, S. Larrieu 2, S. Davis 2, A. Casnave 2; PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Jalyn Wright 28, Aaliyah Cyprian 15, Aalaysia Cyprian 15, Bari Robinson 6, Alyssa Guidry 5
3-POINT GOALS: Salmen 7 (Christmas 6, Muse); Parkview 4 (Wright 3, Aalaysia Cyprian)
Records: Parkview 9-1
Friday’s games
St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s Academy
Grace Christian at Family Christian
Plaquemine at Central
LaGrange at East Ascension
Scotlandville at St. Michael
Saturday’s games
Covenant Christian at Family Christian
Booker T. Washington at McKinley