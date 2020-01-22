A stress fracture in her foot kept Ariane Linton in the pool and the weight room for nearly five months. The Dutchtown High School sophomore sprinter wasn’t sure what to expect when she ran her first race since May.
So she took her father’s advice before the 60-meter dash at LSU High School Indoor Classic two weeks ago.
“My dad told me to just be calm and focused, so before the race I looked down the track and pictured myself running through the race,” Linton said. “It worked. It felt good to be in a race. I was pleased with my time.”
The 16-year-old won the 60 in 7.64 seconds. And this week, she’ll is back for a again — this time for the LSU High School qualifier that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the LSU's Carl Maddox Field House.
Linton’s approach might sound a bit cerebral for a high school sprinter, but it is based on family tradition and future goals. An honor student, Linton plans to attend medical school and become a sports psychiatrist someday, which explains the visualization exercise. Her father, Shannon Linton, was high jump standout at Donaldsonville and UL, which makes track a family business.
“My father encourages me to keep going and take track as far as I can, because he feels like he could have done more,” Linton said. “It was tough not being able to run from the state meet (LHSAA outdoor meet) until October. But I did other things, like pool workouts and stuff in the weight room. I really feel like I am physically stronger.”
A year ago, Linton won the LHSAA’s Division I indoor title in the 60 with a time of 7.62 and placed third in the 100 meters outdoors in 11.83.
More than likely, Linton will face a familiar foe in John Curtis’ Raven Nunnery this week. The duo dueled last year with Nunnery finishing second in the 60 meters indoors and then winning the 100 outdoors in 11.72. Last week, Nunnery recorded a 60 time of 7.59 at the University of Houston’s Carl Lewis Invitational held last weekend. She also recorded a time of 24.18 in the 200 meters, an event Louisiana does not offer indoors.
“(Linton) has a great work ethic and I encourage her to keep working,” Dutchtown coach Paul Varnado said. “Ariane is a special talent and the way she works, good things will continue to happen.”
Linton plans to take it one step — and race — at a time starting Saturday.
“I like our team and I am excited about what we can all do,” Linton said. “I expect the it (competition) to be better every week.”