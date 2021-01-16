What was it like for Shelia Achee to describe a 500 career wins milestone that took shape before any of her current Baton Rouge High soccer players were born? In two words, interesting and rewarding.
“Before the season we told the girls we needed 10 wins to get to 500,” Achee said. “At first, it was hard for them to wrap their heads around it.
“But as the season progressed, they got into it and knew how many wins we needed. And when we did it, they were so exciting. That was great to see.”
Achee, now in her 30th year as the Bulldogs’ girls soccer coach ,recorded her 500th career win Thursday night when Baton Rouge High beat Central 4-0.
Achee’s milestone and Catholic High offensive coordinator Norman Joseph’s move to McGill-Toolen in Mobile, Ala., as head football coach made news that went beyond the playing fields.
An LSU scholarship offer for Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins also is notable during a January period that often yields limited news. Also, The Dunham School basketball star Carlos Stewart is recovering after knee surgery.
Reach the 500 career wins mark is huge for any coach. Achee also stresses the context of the feat.
“I think this is an accomplishment not just for me, but also for girls soccer in the Baton Rouge area,” Achee said. “I think it is something we should all be proud of.”
Achee also is anxious to see where her Bulldogs (10-8-4) and other local teams can go as the season continues. BRHS entered last week at No. 19 in the LHSAA’s Division I girls soccer power ratings.
“We have played a tough schedule,” Achee said. “Some teams seeded ahead of us have not played the same kind of schedule. We’re going to keep working.”
Joseph to McGill-Toolen
After helping Catholic win its third Division I select football title in the last six years, Joseph was introduced as the new coach at Class 6A McGill-Toolen on Friday.
“Coming at Catholic and being part of a team that won a title was very rewarding,” Joseph said. “I have to thank coach Gabe Fertitta and the Catholic administration for the opportunities I had there.
“The connection with Catholic also played a role in making this opportunity possible for me and I am so grateful for that.”
Prep notables
What can a player accomplish in just one year of high school football? Plenty, in the case of MPA’s Wiggins, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound defensive lineman who played football for the first time since middle school in 2020.
Since helping the Chargers won the Class 3A title last month, Wiggins has picked up multiple scholarship offers, including the LSU offer confirmed by MPA coach Landry Williams.
Wiggins previously focused on basketball at Madison Prep. Kansas State, Arizona, Colorado, Louisville, Baylor, USC and Texas Tech are among the other schools to offer Wiggins scholarships of late.
• Dunham's Stewart underwent knee surgery days after injuring his knee in a game against St. Thomas More at the Riverside Academy tournament.
Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said no timetable is set for Stewart's possible return. The Santa Clara signee was averaging 34.2 points a game.