Port Allen is riding high after winning notching win No. 5 in a row. Could the Pelicans (5-2, 2-0) have what it takes to claim the District 8-2A title?
PAHS scored 42 unanswered points on the way to a 42-6 win over Northeast last Friday, bringing that question to the forefront.
Since losing its first two games to 3A foes Brusly and Donaldsonville, Port Allen has made huge strides on offense, averaging just under 32 points a game. PAHS scored just 30 points in its two losses. The Pelicans play Capitol Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
“I think over the last couple of games, we’ve progressed as an offense,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said, crediting new offensive coordinator Alex Durand and players for the bounce back. “Now we know what we are as a team and you’re seeing that on the offensive side of the ball with us making sure we got the right people in the right places.”
Senior quarterback Jeremiah Dehon leads Port Allen’s passing attack. Brennan Gibson and Stephen Springer have emerged as top weapons. Springer and Jordan Antoine lead the ground game.
Port Allen has three against Capitol, Dunham and Episcopal. Gibson said the focus won’t be strictly on the opponents.
“We need to continue to focus on Port Allen, continue to focus on doing the right things,” Gibson said.
Southern Lab next for SCC
Slaughter Community Charter has already given first-year head coach William Myers his first two District 6-1A victories.
The Knights hope a 36-12 victory over Thrive Academy and a 44-21 win over Central Private set the tone for a showdown with traditional power Southern Lab in Week 9.
“It took us a couple of games to click and that’s when we really hit our stride,” Myers said. “I have the best assistant coaches. They make it easier for me. The boys are working hard. We practice hard but they have fun.”
Senior quarterback Justin Carmena is in his first year at the position but has made significant strides since the summer, according to Myers.
Other standouts include PJ Clarkston, Elijah Henderson, Deontae Harris and Joshua Thomas.
“Our guys are really competitive,” Myers said. “I don’t think they’re scared of anybody.”
Extra points
Brusly’s Hoff Schooler was honored as the New Orleans Saints High School Coach of the Week during Week 7. The Panthers (6-1) travel to Glen Oaks this week.
• Though his team has lost two straight games, Dutchtown RB Dylan Sampson, a Tennessee commitment, is still averaging 11 yards per carry with 975 rushing yards.
• Texas A&M commitment Eli Holstein of Zachary and Madison Prep’s Zeon Chriss, a UL commitment, have yet to throw an interception. Holstein has thrown 119 passes; Chriss has thrown 96 passes.