If one game plan does not work out, you move to another. Now East Baton Rouge school officials have done it three times this week ahead of the EBR Kickoff Classic football jamboree set for 6 p.m. Friday night.
The final change came Friday afternoon after one of the host schools, Broadmoor, dropped out because of COVID-19 protocols.
EBR schools athletic director Lynn Williamson said the remaining game — Liberty vs. McKinley — was moved to the Scotlandville site to make one four-team jamboree. Williamson said several options were considered.
“This has been one heck of a week. It has been something almost every day," Williamson said. "These four games are what we have.”
Action at Scotlandville begins with White Castle taking on Tara in the first game, followed by Mentorship vs. Istrouma. Liberty-McKinley becomes Game 3, with Scotlandville vs. Belaire finishing the schedule.
All games will consist of two 12-minute periods. The latest change leaves one team — Glen Oaks — without an opponent. Glen Oaks was scheduled to play Broadmoor.
There also was one other local change. Live Oak lost Helen Cox as its opponent Friday afternoon. But the Eagles quickly picked up Class 2A Kentwood. Varsity action for Kentwood-Live Oak at Live Oak is set for approximately 7 p.m.
“We got lucky there and we've got Kentwood,” Live Oak athletic director Jesse Cassard said. “It worked out.”
Changes for EBR jamboree began Monday when Central dropped out of the EBR at Scotlandville schedule. It was part of a school “reset” ahead of LHSAA sanctions that followed on Wednesday for both Central and East Ascension. East Ascension and Central were involved in a post-scrimmage altercation last week, which led to the sanctions. COVID-19 protocols then sidelined Northeast on Wednesday.