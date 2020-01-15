Senior seasons often morph into sentimental journeys that celebrate or accentuate opponents and accomplishments.
Everything, it seems, becomes larger than life. For East Ascension High School senior wrestler Trent Mahoney, the Louisiana Classic always has been that way.
“I remember coming to this tournament as a little kid and telling my dad this was the tournament I had to wrestle in,” Mahoney said. “To me, it was the biggest tournament and the best. I couldn’t wait to be one of those guys. Winning it was what I always wanted. I’ve won twice and it’s still a big deal.”
The two-day tournament that begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Mahoney earned the meet’s coveted Outstanding Wrestler award as a precocious freshman. Most competitors consider themselves lucky to win the Classic OW award or a weight class once at the Classic.
Mahoney enters his final Classic as the top seed at 170 pounds with a 59-0 record that includes 44 pins. Though he idolized the wrestlers watching his father, EA coach Pat Mahoney coach, there was one other key factor — he believed he could be them.
The route to become that guy, Trent, the Division II King College signee who has set Louisiana state records for career wins and pins already this season was much like the 6-foot, 170-pounder — a bit unconventional.
“You know what I like the most about my dad as a coach?” Mahoney asked. “He has always made it fun for us. Some parents who coach their kids are so hard on them and demand so much. He always wanted to make sure we (Mahoney along with older brother Patrick Jr. and younger brother Brad) had fun, which was a good for me.
“As a kid, I got to wrestle all over the city and work with different coaches. It was a great experience. But from the time I was about 5 or 6 until I was about 11, I was pretty bad. I didn’t win much, but I had fun.”
That young apprenticeship is just part of Mahoney’s unconventional story. The fact that he started his prep career in the 132-pound weight class and moved on up ladder to now wrestle nearly 40 pounds higher is also a bit unusual.
“The thing about Trent is this — what he does … he’s so funky. I understand that his matches can be hard to officiate because of what he does,” Pat Mahoney said. “A classic wrestler sets up in a stance and then goes for a shot to score. When a guy shoots on Trent, he does everything you’re not supposed to do. He puts his butt on the mat so there’s no weight transfer. And he pulls a guy in toward him instead of pushing away.
“I know other coaches look at him and say ‘Oh, he’s terrible.’ But that is his way. In the state final last year there were people booing him. He had been slammed (to the mat) twice in seven hours and we were losing 4-0. Then something clicked. He told me later, ‘Once (his opponent) was on top of me, I knew I was home.’ ”
Home next year will be at King College in Bristol, Tennessee, In the meantime, the final season plays out. Mahoney enters the Louisiana Classic with 271 career wins and 182 career pins. He is 17 pins away from tying the national record with a possible 20 matches remaining.
“When I look back at it now, it’s crazy how my path has been laid out,” Mahoney said. “I was that little kid who wanted to wrestle in the biggest tournament. Now I do.”