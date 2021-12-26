The Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament tipped off Sunday with a game that went down to the wire.
The Woodlawn Panthers were the first winners of the four-day tournament by knocking off the Glen Oaks Panthers 42-39.
“For those guys to win a game like that against a well-coached team that just isn’t going to beat themselves says something in their development and where they are now,” Woodlawn coach Brad Voight said.
Woodlawn (6-8) moves on to face Scotlandville at 7 p.m. Monday. Glen Oaks (2-3) also will resume play Monday against Baker.
“When you’re looking to play teams like [Scotlandville], you look at two categories: You look at turnovers and rebounding margin,” Voight said. “If we can be competitive in both of those [categories], you give yourself a chance.”
Both teams were stagnant at the start of the game. Glen Oaks did not score its first field goal until six minutes into the game, but it led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Woodlawn picked up its play in the second quarter, using crisp passes to break down Glen Oaks’ zone defense for good looks close to the basket. Woodlawn grabbed a 21-17 lead at the half.
Glen Oaks went on a 10-2 run in the first four minutes of the second half. Nick Honore was a catalyst during the spurt by piling up steals.
“We need to try to get other players involved,” Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger said. “Nick is our shooter, and our other players are going to have to step up and be impact players.”
Woodlawn responded with a 10-3 run later in the quarter.
With 4:40 left in the game, the score was tied 35-35. With less than a minute left, Woodlawn scored the go-ahead basket for a 41-39 advantage. Darius Smoot's free throw with three seconds remaining set the final score.
Honore recorded 24 points for Glen Oaks. Woodlawn did not have a player in double digits and shot under 50% from the foul line.
Two games scheduled for Sunday were canceled. Mentorship vs. Broadmoor and Belaire vs. Northeast were not played. As a result, Broadmoor advances in the winner's bracket to play Tara on Monday, and Northeast will take on Liberty.
ISTROUMA 45, BAKER 35
Istrouma (6-4) was led by Kyree Paul with nine points and Cameron Hardnett with eight. Ricky Jarvis led the charge for Baker (2-7) with 11 points.
“We have to find a way to score the ball,” Istrouma coach Marvin Dotson said. “The last few games we played, we played really well on defense, but for some reason there seems to be a lid on the goal."