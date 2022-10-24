Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (7-1): Yep, it was a close one, but the Bears scored on the last play of the game to edge Woodlawn. Up next? Scotlandville and then Zachary.
2, Zachary (6-1): The Broncos got challenged by Central like few expected but found ways to weather the storm.
3, Scotlandville (5-3): A big second-half carried the Hornets to an easy win last week. They can pose problems for Catholic that are similar to Woodlawn.
4, Lutcher (7-1): All this Class 4A team does is win big … as in six straight wins. That District 7-4A roll should continue.
5, East Ascension (4-4) and Dutchtown (5-2): Both teams are unbeaten in 5-5A after huge wins last week. Dutchtown faces Denham Springs in a key Thursday game.
7, Denham Springs (6-2): The Yellow Jackets led EAHS much of the way last week and now face another test in Dutchtown.
8, Plaquemine (8-0) and West Feliciana (8-0): Yes, the District 6-4A co-leaders keep winning in anticipation of a Week 10 showdown at PHS.
10, Woodlawn (3-5): Though the record does not show it, the 4-5A Panthers continue to get better as the postseason looms.
On the outside looking in: Central, Istrouma, McKinley, St. Amant, Walker.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (7-1): The 8-3A Wildcats have won seven straight and matured all around since a Week 1 loss to unbeaten East St. John of Class 5A.
2, Madison Prep (5-3) and University (5-3): These traditional powers have taken a few lumps but will be battle tested for their respective playoff challenges.
4, The Dunham School (7-1): Another team that has won seven straight. The 2A Tigers gutted out a tough come-from-behind win at East Feliciana in Week 8.
5, Southern Lab (5-2): The Kittens unite with longtime rival Kentwood for a District 9-1A game/pre-playoff showcase for each team.
6, Parkview Baptist (7-1): PBS’ lone loss is to Madison Prep. Up next are big 6-3A and pre-playoff tests from Port Allen and U-High.
7, East Feliciana (5-3): Easily one of the most explosive teams in any class in the BR area. The scary part? These 2A Tigers can get better.
8, Episcopal (7-1): The Knights righted the ship after that Week 7 loss to Dunham. Now they travel to East Feliciana for their next 6-2A exam.
9, Port Allen (4-4): The Pelicans have won their last two 6-3A games and could make a statement this week vs. Parkview.
10, Ascension Catholic (6-2) and Catholic-PC (7-1): Two talented from different 1A teams that are accustomed to deep playoff runs. The same is expected this year.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Baker, Donaldsonville, Slaughter Community Charter.