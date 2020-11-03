Everyone knew the coronavirus pandemic would make the high school cross country season different.
Masks have been worn to start races. Meets were smaller and starts were staggered at some meets based on spacing and numbers.
But one of the biggest surprises locally came Saturday when Zachary finished as the boys team runner-up and the Zachary girls finished fifth at the Metro meet at Highland Road Park.
“This has all come together and I am so happy for both our teams,” first-year Zachary coach Julie Fink said. “Our boys and girls teams have both worked extremely hard and they put their trust in me as their new coach, which means a lot.
“More than anything else, I am glad that I got to this point in my career where I can help them grow and achieve their goals.”
Zachary’s finish is also notable as the cross country postseason begins for Class 5A teams Saturday. The Class 5A, Region 2 meet is also set for Highland with the three-mile girls race to begin at 8 a.m., followed by the three-mile boys race at 8:40 a.m.
Teams from Districts 4-5A, 5-5A and 6-5A will compete with the top eight teams and top 25 individuals qualifying for the LHSAA state meet on Nov. 17 in Natchitoches.
Daniel Sullivan of team champion Catholic won the three-mile boys race in 15 minutes, 25.40 seconds, edging Dunham’s John Walker McDonald. Zachary sophomore Rhen Langley was third in 15:31.74, setting a school record in the process.
Though her team has its share of youth, Fink credits a group of senior leaders and other coaches in the area who helped mentor her as a coach.
“It’s not just about one person running their race,” Fink said. “Race for one another is what I have stressed and they have bought into it.”
Top teams again
Catholic, St. Joseph's Academy and Episcopal claimed No. 1 rankings in the latest statewide cross country polls compiled by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
The Bears, who won the Metro title with the low score of 26 points, claimed the No. 1 spot in the large schools boys poll. SJA, the girls metro champion with a 24 score, tops the large schools girls poll. Episcopal is rated No. 1 in the small schools girls poll.