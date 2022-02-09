A tight defensive battle turned into a shootout when No. 12 seed Denham Springs hosted No. 4 Alexandria in a Division I boys soccer quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
The teams managed just one goal through 79 minutes, but added three goals in extra time and then three more in the extra time that capped off a second 10-minute overtime period. By the time the dust settled, Alexandria escaped with a 4-3 win on Eythan Foxworth’s penalty kick.
Denham Springs (13-6-4) tied the game 3-3 on Axel Agurcia’s penalty kick late in overtime. Less than a minute later, the Jackets were called for a handball inside their own penalty box, and Foxworth added his game-winning penalty kick, a low shot to the left side.
“It was emotional and nerve-wracking,” Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard said. “We scored the PK with 60 seconds left (in overtime), and we thought, 'OK, we’re going to golden goal and we’ll see what happens.'”
From the opposite side of the field, Miller didn’t have a good view of the sequence that led to Foxworth’s penalty kick.
“I don’t know if it was a foul or a handball that was called, but I couldn’t see it. It was a tough one,” Hilliard said.
Alexandria (18-2-2) moves into the semifinals to play top-seeded Catholic High. The Bears defeated Southside 3-1 on Wednesday.
Denham Springs caught Alexandria flat-footed to start the game. The Yellow Jackets used the kickoff to quickly work the ball to Agurcia, who broke free on the left side to score the first goal 15 seconds into the game.
Alexandria got off 19 shots in regulation but didn’t tie the game until Abel Peterman’s goal in the 78th minute. The Trojans took the lead in extra time when Foxworth put a free kick from 30 yards out into the upper-right corner of the Jackets’ goal.
Denham Springs fought back after its own free kick from long range. After a battle in front of the goal, Jacob Turner put the ball away, and the teams went to overtime tied 2-2.
There was no score in the first overtime period, but Alexandria generated a corner kick as the second period went into extra time. Daniel Gama headed the ball to Matthew Crenshaw, who finished off the play for a 3-2 Trojans' lead.
Agurcia got his chance to tie the game when Blaze Restivo was tackled in the penalty box.
“This is what a quarterfinal match should be. Two teams that have tradition giving everything to get to the next round,” Alexandria coach Sons Pathoumthong said. “I was just so impressed with both teams. After every goal there was a response and it showed the desire the players had. No one wanted to go home.”
Denham Springs goalkeeper Tate Fuentes finished with nine saves while Alexandria’s Hayden Myatt had three.