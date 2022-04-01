For someone carrying a nine-run lead into the bottom of the seventh Central baseball coach Leo McClure admitted to some anxious moments trying to close out Friday’s nondistrict game at St. Michael the Archangel.
The Warriors scored five times and batted around until reliever Cam Patterson got a two-hop grounder on the infield for the final out and helped the Wildcats exhale and take a 9-5 win at John Edward Mouton Field.
“I got a little nervous at the end,” McClure said.
Central (19-3) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and extended its lead to 9-0 with five runs over the last three innings. The Wildcats took their season series with St. Michael, which also included a 6-1 win on March 10 in CHS’ tournament.
“I thought our guys competed well,” St. Michael coach Tookie Johnson said. “Their pitcher’s (Grayden Harris) really good. We had some good at bats. That was for the experience of us trying to get better.”
St. Michael (7-10) scored five runs on two hits with Philip Haines and Darcy Franklin each driving in runs. The Warriors also took advantage of two walks and two hit batters before Patterson got Robbie Harrison to ground out.
Harris (4-1) was on the cusp of a shutout going into the seventh. He had allowed two hits and thrown 78 pitches to that point, but a bases-loaded walk to Alex Christofi ended his day at 101 pitches. He yielded four runs on three hits, walked four, struck out seven and picked two runners off first.
Hines added a run-scoring single to center against Patterson, and Franklin followed with a two-run single through the hole on the right side when Harrison, the 10th batter of the inning, grounded out on a 2-0 pitch.
“There may be a game where we’re down three instead of nine,” Johnson said. “You always tell your kids to never give up and keep having one good at-bat after another good at-bat.”
Central, which had 12 hits, had six of its first seven batters reach base against St. Michael starter Drake Mason.
The Wildcats recorded four consecutive hits in the first with Taylor Walters (3 for 4, RBI) and Jimmie Johnson (2 for 4, three RBIs) each driving in runs and Zach Juneau adding another RBI-single into left field.
After being silenced by reliever Bryce Rogowski for three innings, Central scored twice in the fifth and added three unearned runs in the sixth for an 8-0 advantage after Primeaux (2 for 3, two RBIs) doubled in a run off the wall in right-center field.
“I thought we got a little lackadaisical in the middle of the game,” McClure said. “I challenged them to focus a little more and create an inning, and I thought we responded pretty good to that.”