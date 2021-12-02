Whenever two undefeated teams meet, something has got to give.
Top-seeded Zachary has shown the ability to bend and not break. However, ZHS coach David Brewerton is imploring his team to give its best effort of the season.
“Destrehan is a power football team that wants to four and five-yard you to death on the ground,” Brewerton said. “They play great defense and will be tough challenge all around.
“But I 1,000 percent believe that we have not come close to playing our best football game. We need to put all three phases of game together.”
The Broncos (13-0) host fourth-seeded Destrehan (9-0) for a Class 5A semifinal game that is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
There is history to note. The last time the teams met, Zachary came away with a 67-57 road win in a 2018 semifinal and the Broncos went on to win their third title in four years.
Some things have changed. The Wildcats were the 5A runners-up to Acadiana in 2019 final — the last played in the Caesars Superdome before the pandemic.
Destrehan changed coaches. Marcus Scott took over after Steve Robicheaux retired. Hurricane Ida’s devastation forced the Wildcats to begin their season a month late.
Zachary has strung together a series of wins that include a shootout with St. Augustine and a pulsating seven-point win over Woodlawn along with some impressive big wins. By contrast, Destrehan beat all of its regular season opponents by 27 or more points.
Interestingly, the Wildcats beat Woodlawn by nine points in the regional round. Just as notable as Zachary’s 37-34 double overtime win over West Monroe last week was Destrehan’s 24-10 quarterfinal win over Ruston.
“To be able to beat Ruston, holding them to 10 points is so impressive,” Brewerton said.
Though quarterback Jai Eugene gets plenty of attention, there are multiple weapons on offense and a defense that has excelled.
“It doesn’t matter if the other team is at the 5-yard line or the 1-inch line, this team is going to play the exact same way,” Destrehan’s Scott said. “It’s these kids believing that we will defend every inch of the field until the other team scores or something else happens.”
Of course, Zachary used its never-say-die cohesiveness in last week’s win over West Monroe, rallying from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit.
Junior quarterback Eli Holstein, a Texas A&M commitment, overcame a rocky first half last week to help power the Broncos to victory. He has 2,670 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.
Charles Robertson has 56 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 TDs. The Broncos’ 1,000-yard rusher, Connor Wisham, was hobbled by an ankle injury and played a limited number of plays last week. Enter Camren Stewart, who ran for 92 yards last week and has 675 yards on the season.
“This is a challenge, no doubt. And I don’t expect a 67-57 game,” Zachary’s Brewerton said.